Virtual Lenten Day of Recollection

CLIFTON Reflecting on one of Jesus’ miracles — the raising of Lazarus, found in the Gospel of John — Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, was the keynote speaker for a Lenten Day of Recollection, sponsored by the Diocesan Commission of Catholic Filipino Ministries (DCCFM) March 6.
The recollection day was a virtual conference through Zoom with Cardinal Tagle, who formerly served as Archbishop of Manila, direct from the chapel of Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome, Italy. More than 130 people joined from the Paterson Diocese and beyond, including the Philippines and Singapore, to hear the cardinal speak.
A significant theme in Cardinal Tagle’s talk was for participants to deepen their faith this Lenten season focusing on the miracle of Jesus raising of Lazarus from the dead.
Starting the conference was Father Vidal Gonzales, pastor of St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church in Sparta, who introduced the cardinal and sent Bishop Sweeney’s regards to him. “Thank you for joining us at this hour of reflection and prayer,” he said. He thanked the cardinal, whom he called “the highest-ranked Filipino bishop in history,” for taking the time out of his busy schedule to lead the Lenten reflection.
The cardinal said, “Good morning to all of you in Paterson. No time difference (it was 10 a.m. in the Diocese and 4 p.m. in Rome) really matters when people are united in the name of Jesus especially when we are taking seriously the call of the Lenten season. A recollection is a moment to go back to the Scriptures and to listen to the Lord, who is listening and talking to us. A recollection is an instrument of God’s Word.”
Using Gospel account of the raising of Lazarus, Cardinal Tagle shared in his reflection three main points to “walk with Jesus” in faith — accepting God’s will; our personal response to Jesus and serving the community, and accepting the invitation to serve God, no matter the circumstances.
“Three simple points for our meditation of faith as exemplified in the Gospel of St. John,” said the cardinal. “The death, the burial, and then the restoration to life of Jesus’ friend Lazarus.”
The cardinal said, “The first point is really a challenge in terms of faith. Mary and Martha sent word to Jesus that their brother Lazarus was sick. That message was an invitation for Jesus to come — to please do something.”
Jesus did not come right away, the cardinal pointed out in his talk. He stayed away for several days. The cardinal asked the participants, “Can we accept a God, a Jesus, who seems to be faraway? Do we continue having faith when the response to us does not correspond to our expectation?”
“This is the first point, my brothers and sisters, ‘What type of God is acceptable to us?’ ” said the cardinal. “We cannot control God. Our prayer is not our way of controlling God. Our prayer describes the deepest desire of our hearts. And God responds in God’s ways.”
The second point focused on the response of the community to Martha and Mary. There was an outpouring of support from the people, who came to console the sisters during Jesus’ absence with compassion, love and understanding.
The cardinal encouraged all to do the same in their own communities and to be aware of their brothers and sisters who may need support or some uplifting in faith. He said, “We, by our love and compassion, remind them that God hears their prayers and that they have not been forgotten by God. This is one of the roles of the Christian community.”
For the third and final point, the cardinal reflected on the actual moment Lazarus was raised from the dead. Jesus asked to be led to the tomb. “Jesus said, ‘take away the stone,’” recalled Cardinal Tagle.
Martha was concerned about the stench, which the cardinal said points to the fact that she was probably afraid of the “forces of death that might come out and infect all — so let us keep the stone there.”
“Jesus insisted. He was focused. For Jesus, it was clear, this was not magic,” the cardinal said. “This was not to earn a name for himself. For him, this moment of darkness will be a moment for people to believe in him, to believe in God.”
This moment is an invitation for all to stop being too comfortable where we are in our lives. “What a wonderful ending you have the Glory of God, the force of God in Jesus’ Word, the role of the community to roll back the stone and untie Lazarus, but mostly the faith of Lazarus to follow the voice of Jesus and the whole community participating actively glorifying God,” said the cardinal.
The cardinal ended his talk by saying, “Jesus’ absence for almost four days was not meant to abandon Martha, Mary, and Lazarus, but it was meant for the deepening of the faith — the blossoming of faith of a community. We hope that during this Lenten season, we also will receive from the Lord the gift of faith; the gift to accept God and to respect God’s time and God’s action while remaining faithful; and forming a community where you see someone whose faith is wavering, go support that person.”
After the reflection, Mass was celebrated with members of the Alay Awit Chorale providing the music.
Elmer Maximo, president of the DCCFM and parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Rockaway, said, “In these trying times, the good cardinal reminded us on accepting God’s plan for us and the need for us to be mindful as we accept others in our community with compassion and in solidarity. It is also a time for us to cleanse ourselves and build a stronger relationship with God. As part of DCCFM, I was so grateful to see 139 participants from the U.S., Philippines, Singapore, Rome and UAE. People who attentively were hearing God’s Word through Cardinal Tagle. My great admiration to those who patiently stayed late from Asia and got up early on the West Coast to be with us.”