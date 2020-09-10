NORTH HALEDON After a successful virtual summer camp, the Salesian Sisters of St. John Bosco here will offer a “virtual oratory” to young people, ages 6 to 14, nationwide to meet new friends, play games, pray together and engage in wholesome activities through Zoom. The free program will begin on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. and continue every Saturday.
Salesian Sister Christina Chong, marketing and communications director for the Salesians, said, “We want to give young people creative and healthy ways to occupy their time while learning about community and learning about their faith.”
As in-person programs are being limited or modified, the sisters, also known as the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians, are presenting this opportunity inspired by St. John Bosco, their founder. The Salesian-style oratory was started by St. John Bosco in Italy. It has traditionally been a place where young people came to play, pray and grow in their relationship with God and one another.
Every Saturday, the afternoons for young people will begin with prayer, ice-breakers, singing and an oratory pledge. Then a large group activity will follow and by age, the young people will break out into small groups led by a sister. Activities include arts, crafts, skits and dancing. While faith and religion will be incorporated, the oratory is not meant to be a catechism class. The primary purpose is to have fun, meet friends in a safe, wholesome environment and grow closer to God.
Sister Christina said, “Even with a whole range of age groups, the younger and older kids enjoyed being together. That was really beautiful to witness. The older ones felt like older siblings in a way.”
During the summer, on average, about 40 young people joined the sessions. The camp was themed “Salesian Explorers: Seeing the World with New Eyes” and the young people “traveled” around the world, overcame obstacles, met new friends and obtained a “Gem of Virtue” each week. An important message to the young people was that God has given them gifts for the mission and God will be there to help them.
Sisters serving in the east are leading the sessions. The sisters also hope to have some special guests join the virtual oratory to inspire the young people.
To sign up, visit salesiansisterscamp.org. A working computer, iPad or smart phone and internet are needed to access Zoom with a functioning camera and microphone. Young people are not required to join all the sessions and can join as their schedule allows. However, the more frequently the young people attend, the more they will feel part of the Salesian family online.
Founded in Italy in 1872, the Salesian Sisters are an international institute of women religious who are committed to the evangelization of young people. Through ministries such as schools, summer camps, after-school programs, religious education, and youth ministry, they seek to bring Christ to the young and the young to Christ.
“The sisters have enjoyed doing the summer program so much. Some of the parents commented about us and they could see we are having just as much fun as the young people. We would love for as many children as possible to have the chance to join this virtual playground. We were overjoyed at the response from parents who were grateful for a wholesome, faith-filled environment for their children during these uncertain times,” Sister Christina told The Beacon.