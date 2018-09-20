Visit from two bishops

BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

St. Stephen Parish in Paterson celebrates its 115th anniversary

PATERSON Marking 115 years as a parish community, St. Stephen’s here welcomed Bishop Serratelli who celebrated the noon Mass for the 24th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Concelebrating the Mass was Bishop Santiago Rodriguez of the Diocese of San Pedro De Macoris in the Dominican Republic.



St. Stephen Parish was established on Dec. 14, 1903 to serve the Polish immigrants who settled in the city of Paterson. Assisted by Polish priests from Passaic, a parish for Polish Catholics was organized in 1903. A former Methodist church was purchased in 1904 and the parish received its first pastor, Father Joseph Zielinski, the same year. That church was destroyed by a fire in 1909 and a new church and school were built on Martin Street. The present church was constructed in 1968.



Today the parish continues to serve Polish families along with the many Hispanic families who now live in the area.