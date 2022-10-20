Faithful recognized for their service at cathedral ceremony

PATERSON Throughout the Diocese of Paterson, the faithful give humbly of themselves day after day and year after year. Selfless acts of service that often go unseen unite faith communities in love and charity.
On Sunday, nearly 150 Catholic faithful were honored for such service at the annual Vivere Christus Ceremony at the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here. Honorees included individuals, couples, and families. They represented 90 parishes throughout the diocese.
Presiding over the ceremony and prayer service was Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who presented the Vivere Christus medals. The award acknowledges on a diocesan level the value and importance of the laity in the Church. Two deacons were also honored. It recognizes outstanding service to the Church and the world.
The medal contains the Latin phrase “Vivere Christus Est,” which means “To live is Christ.” Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli created the award in 2009, and more than 1,000 people have been honored in the diocese.
Throughout the diocese, honorees were also recognized in their parish bulletins detailing their acts of Christly service. At St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Denville, Deacon James Rizos was a 2022 recipient from the parish.
“We congratulate Deacon Jim and thank him for sharing his time and talent with us through his service to our parish,” the bulletin states.
A member of St. Mary’s Parish since 1983, Deacon Rizos and his wife Mary have four children who attended St. Mary’s School. He has served the parish as a religious education (CCD) teacher for decades. He is also a team leader for mission trips to Appalachia and, for years, organized March for Life bus trips to Washington, D.C. Deacon Rizos also assists in the parish bereavement ministry and is a member of the local interfaith pastoral group working to help those in need.
The complete list of Vivere Christus award recipients follows.