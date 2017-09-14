Vivere Christus Awards

BEACON PHOTOS | JOE GIGLI

Diocese recognizes 173 individuals, couples and families at annual ceremony in cathedral

PATERSON In today’s world, many ask, “Where is God?” especially with the natural disasters and political chaos making headlines but Bishop Serratelli reminded all that they need not ask but only to look to the 173 individuals, couples and families honored at this year’s Vivere Christus Est awards ceremony, of whom he said are “manifestations of God’s compassion and love.”



At the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist here filled to capacity with family and friends Sept. 10, the Bishop presented each one of the 173 honorees with this special award that acknowledges on a diocesan level the value and importance of the laity and to express gratitude and appreciation to those who unselfishly give of themselves for the building of God’s Kingdom. The Vivere Christus Est Medal, a name taken from the Latin phrase, “To live is Christ,” found in St. Paul’s Letter to the Philippians (1:21) was given to each of the awardees.



In his opening remarks, Bishop Serratelli said, “We gather today to celebrate the many gifts that God has given to the faithful of our Diocese. We are grateful that he has blessed us so richly with your faith, your zeal and your charity. For this, we come together today as the Church of Paterson to praise and thank Almighty God.”



As tradition with past Vivere Christus Est ceremonies, the Gospel reading during the service was from Matthew, which proclaims Christians should be “the salt of the earth” and “light of the world.”



During the ceremony, Father Dariusz Kaminski, pastor of St. Stephen Church in Paterson and diocesan director of transitional deacons, and Father Jesus Antonio Gaviria, pastor of St. Jude Parish in Budd Lake, delivered the homilies, in English and Spanish respectively.



In his homily, Father Kaminski focused on the name of the award “Vivere Christus Est.” “The importance of the phrase ‘to live is Christ’ cannot be overstated,” he said. “This phrase should be central to every Christian’s life. To live is Christ means we proclaim the Gospel of Christ. To live is Christ means we take the example of Christ and ask what would Jesus do. To live is Christ means we pursue the knowledge of Christ and work to know Christ better and better each day not just by facts about Christ but about Christ himself. To live is Christ means that Christ is our focus, our goal and our chief desire and he is the center point of mind, hear, body and soul. Everything we do is for Christ’s glory.”



To the honorees, Father Kaminski said, “We are already witnesses because it is the Holy Spirit that gives you the power, the strength, the ability and the confidence to be witnesses of Christ and we thank you for witnesses of Christ for the entire of Diocese of Paterson.



Speaking in Spanish, Father Gaviria thanked all the honorees for bringing light to the world and for their actions, which show love and peace.



To present the awards, Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healey, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, and diocesan seminarian Jose Zuniga, a fourth year student at St. Andrew’s College at Seton Hall University in South Orange, called the names of the recipients and the nominating parish or organization to come forward and receive the medal from Bishop Serratelli.



Honorees received the brass medal, three inches in diameter, embossed with the diocesan crest on the obverse and a portrait of St. John’s Cathedral in Paterson and the words in Latin, “Vivere Christus Est” on the reverse. The medal was enclosed in a cherry wood box, accompanied by a personal scroll of recognition in English and Spanish.



At the end of the ceremony, the Bishop thanked the priests and pastors who collaborate to do good in the world and serve the people of God in the Diocese. He encouraged the honorees to continue serving the Church, especially in these times. “God’s present in you, in your works and good deeds. Let your light truly shine so those without faith may know the love and compassion of God,” said the Bishop.



Throughout the Diocese, honorees were noted in their individual parishes’ bulletins detailing the service they do to make a difference.



At St. Lawrence the Martyr Parish in Chester, Jack and Beverly Pickering were honored for their contributions in an operation called “The Barn,” which is a parish project that makes available to local people home furnishings and clothing that they may acquire at low prices. Items in “The Barn” that are unsold are donated to help St. Lawrence’s sister parish in Haiti — St. Francois D’Assise in Dufailly.



Also honored was Walter Sedlacik of St. Pius X Parish in Montville. A lifelong Catholic, he has served as an Extraordinary Minster of Holy Communion for more than 20 years at Mass, Chilton Hospital, Green Briar Residential Home and to home-bound parishioners. He has served as a daily Mass sacristan for all those years as well as preparing the altar for funerals as needed.



Another individual honored was Barbara Ann Griffith, a parishioner of St. Paul Parish in Clifton for more than 85 years. In the bulletin, Father Leonardo Jaramillo, pastor, wrote, “Barbara Ann Griffith selflessly shares her talents with St. Paul’s family community and her generosity has been a great blessing for our parish community. There has never been a time in which a favor has been asked of her that she has refused. Her participation seeks to provide the necessary means for members of our parish to grow in their relationship with God.”

