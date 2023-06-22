Vocationists leave St. Gerard’s after serving Paterson parish for 15 years

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney joined the faithful of St. Gerard Majella Parish in Paterson in bidding a formal farewell to the spirit-filled Vocationist priests and sisters who served this ethnically diverse faith community for 15 years. Members of the locally based religious order have continued the parish’s rich legacy of opening its doors, hearts, and helping hands to all people who seek God.
The Vocationists, members of the Society of Divine Vocations, assumed leadership of St. Gerard’s from the Paterson Diocese in 2008 at the request of Bishop Arthur J. Serratelli. This summer, the religious order will hand the administration of the parish back to the diocese. Effective July 1, Msgr. George Hundt, pastor of St. Vincent Martyr Parish in Madison, will become administrator of St. Gerard’s while continuing as pastor of St. Vincent’s. Msgr. Hundt first served as the parish’s pastor from 1995 to 2002.
On the Feast of Corpus Christi, Bishop Sweeney was the main celebrant and homilist of the 11 a.m. Mass of Thanksgiving for the Vocationists. It was celebrated in English, Spanish, and Italian, reflecting St. Gerard’s more-than-60-year history. The faith community first ministered to the Italian community that founded it. Now, it serves a population of migrant and second-generation Hispanic families in addition to other ethnic populations. Eucharistic adoration followed the Mass.
“Thanks for the countless blessings brought by the Vocationists. We will continue to pray for you,” said Bishop Sweeney at the Mass. Concelebrating the liturgy were Father Stephen Ehiahuruike, father provincial of the Vocationists-Quasi Province, and Vocationist and diocesan priests, who served St. Gerard’s throughout the years. “The return of Msgr. Hundt will build on that foundation — the seeds of holiness and vocation you planted.”
During their tenure at St. Gerard’s, the Vocationists started a Mass in Spanish and Spanish groups, such as bible study. They established a Red Mass in honor of firefighters, now in its ninth year, which has since been transferred to the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist, also in Paterson. The parish has a Padre Pio group. It also holds an International Mass, where the faithful wear clothing of their national origin. The Religious Sisters Filippini run St. Gerard School, the only remaining Catholic school in Paterson.
Originally in 2008, Bishop Serratelli turned over the administration of both St. Gerard’s and St. Michael Parish, also in Paterson, to the Vocationists. St. Michael’s has since been returned to the diocese. The Vocationists had the language skills to serve St. Gerard’s diverse population, including Spanish and Italian, which many older parishioners speak. The Vocationist priests who served as St. Gerard’s pastors are: Father Ezio Antunes, Father Rijo Johnson, and currently, Father Leo Antony.
Vocationist priests have worked in the diocese since 1989 at the Father Justin Vocationary in Florham Park, the order’s U.S. headquarters. They also staff the reopened Sanctuary of Mary, Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, in Branchville. Founded in the early 20th century in Italy, the Vocationist order works around the world in priestly formation and parish ministry.
Father Leo sounded bittersweet when looking back at his nine years serving the parish.
“It’s sad. It’s not easy. It’s a wonderful parish. Everyone made me feel at home here. They will be missed,” said Father Leo, who will go live in Florham Park. He will travel this summer to raise money for the missions and then go to Italy for studies. “It will be good that Msgr. Hundt will come back. He has a great personality.”