Vocations: Mother’s Day, World Day of Prayer, and Father Stu

During the past two years, I would guess that the phrase “happy coincidence” has been used less frequently than in times before the pandemic. I was happy to realize that, in this year of 2022, there is a “happy coincidence” — that Mother’s Day, celebrated on the second Sunday of May, falls, in the Church’s “liturgical calendar,” on the Fourth Sunday of Easter. That means that on Sunday, May 8, we will celebrate both Mother’s Day and World Day of Prayer for Vocations. For almost 60 years, since 1963, the Church has marked the Fourth Sunday of Easter, often called “Good Shepherd Sunday,” as World Day of Prayer for Vocations.
On the website of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), you can find a great deal of information about and resources for World Day of Prayer for Vocations and you can learn that:
The purpose of World Day of Prayer for Vocations is to publicly fulfill the Lord’s instruction to, “Pray the Lord of the harvest to send laborers into his harvest” (Mt 9:38; Lk 10:2). As a climax to a prayer that is continually offered throughout the Church, it affirms the primacy of faith and grace in all that concerns vocations to the priesthood and to the consecrated life. While appreciating all vocations, the Church concentrates its attention this day on vocations to the ordained ministries (priesthood and diaconate), consecrated life in all its forms (male and female religious life, societies of apostolic life, consecrated virginity), secular institutes in their diversity of services and membership, and to the missionary life.
2022 marks the 59th Anniversary of the World Day of Prayer for Vocations
The “happy coincidence” of World Day of Prayer for Vocations and Mother’s Day falling on the same day, can help us all to remember and, perhaps, better appreciate that we all share a “common vocation” or “baptismal call” to a life of holiness. In other words, we are all called to be saints. Especially in recent decades, as we have seen a decline in the number of (young) men and women responding to the call or vocation to the priesthood or consecrated religious life, we have recognized that we need to pray and work for an “increase in vocations.” In my experience, part of this recognition and work involves asking a question, “Where do vocations come from?”
It may sound simplistic, some might even describe it as “old fashioned,” but I am convinced that “Vocations come from families.” When you think of a priest or religious sister or brother who has been an example or made a positive impact on your life, I would say that, “Nine times out of 10,” that priest or religious came from a “family of faith.” As I discussed in my column last week, when parents take seriously their responsibility to be the “first catechists” of their children, teaching and raising their children in the faith, then the “seed” of a religious or priestly vocation has a much better chance to be planted and nourished.
While I am convinced that the vast majority, whether it be 80, 90, or 98 percent of priestly and religious vocations are sown and nourished by parents, grandparents, and other family members, usually in collaboration with a parish community, there are, as we say, “exceptions to every rule.” If you would like to learn about one of those exceptions, you can see the new movie, produced by Mark Wahlberg, called Father Stu. The movie is based on a real life story, that of Father Stuart Long. You can learn a great deal about him, by reading his beautiful obituary, written shortly after his death on June 9, 2014. Father Stu was not raised in a family of faith, but, after experiencing much hardship and suffering, he came to the Faith, entered the Church, and “heard” and responded to the call to priesthood.
As you may have heard, the movie is a little “rough” in its language and subject material, especially in the first half of the movie, but it is a story that “captures the heart” and, I think, will move most to tears. Many have commented that it is refreshing to see such a positive portrayal of the Catholic priesthood available to the public, in the media, and in movie theaters all over the country. In Father Stu’s story, it was the adult son who brought his parents to the faith and it is a testimony that the call to holiness and sanctity can be heard and received in many mysterious ways.
On this World Day of Prayer for Vocations, we pray that we can all respond and help one another to be receptive to God’s call in our lives. On this Mother’s Day, let us offer special thanks and prayers for moms who have taught and continue to teach the faith by the love, sacrifice, dedication and example.
At the beginning of April, I had another “happy coincidence” when I was catching up on emails and, on April 14, I read the attachment to an email I had received on April 9. The subject of the email was, “A letter to the Beacon … on the Eucharist” and the writer shared a reflection on her mother’s love for the Eucharist. April 14 was Holy Thursday and I was catching up on emails before celebrating the “Mass of the Lord’s Supper” later that evening when we recall Jesus’ “institution” of the Eucharist.
I was very moved by the testimony. Her letter was printed in The Beacon’s issue of April 21 and if you missed reading it, it can be found in The Beacon’s E-edition on our diocesan website. I thank Anne Ventimiglia for her contribution and for sharing her mom’s testimony of faith (in honor of Mother’s Day in this Year of the Eucharist). I also want to wish all moms a very “Happy Mother’s Day!”