‘Walking with Moms in Need:’ One response to the ‘Dobbs’ decision

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
“With great openness and courage, we need to question how widespread is the culture of life today among individual Christians, families, groups and communities in our Dioceses. With equal clarity and determination we must identify the steps we are called to take in order to serve life in all its truth.”
(EV 95)
Seven months ago (last November), I wrote about my experience at my first in-person meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and how impressed I was by a particular presentation given by Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, and the chair of the USCCB Committee on Pro-Life Activities. Archbishop Nauman offered a presentation and update on a program (initiative) called Walking with Moms in Need.
As I returned to what I had written, I re-read the words of St. Pope John Paul II from his Encyclical Letter, Evangelium Vitae (The Gospel of Life) that I quote again at the beginning of this column. Pope John Paul II wrote those words in 1995. Those words inspired Archbishop Naumann and many others to see the need to focus our pro-life efforts and message, leading to the creation of Walking with Moms in Need. Those words of St. Pope John Paul can also “speak” and guide each of us today as we prayerfully consider the meaning of and our response to the Dobbs v. Jackson U.S. Supreme Court ruling that was announced this past Thursday, June 24.
While the decision in the Dobbs case is very good news for all of us who believe that an unborn child should have the same protection under the law as any other person, we must be sensitive to those who see this decision as a denial of basic rights and who mistakenly designate abortion on demand as healthcare to women. As Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark said in his statement on the Dobbs decision, “… abortion is not healthcare. It is a disastrous attempt to create a false equivalency between the taking of innocent human life and the ‘reproductive health’ of women in our society. It results in inhuman and lethal consequences.”
While these “inhuman and lethal consequences” may be clear to many, they are obviously not clear to many others. When we hear our political leaders, especially Catholic political leaders, speak so strongly in favor of legal abortion and a “woman’s right to choose,” we should ask ourselves why they take these extreme positions, so contrary to what we believe and teach as a Church. At the same time, we need to do a better job in communicating the truth that the Church is “pro-woman” as well as “pro-life.” Even though, at times, it may seem that politicians, the press, or others seem to ignore all that the Church does to provide true health care and services, especially to moms and women in need, as well as all we do for the poor, disadvantaged, and those on the margins of our society, we need to share this “good news.” In addition to sharing the good news, we must make a concentrated effort as the Church to be the champion of women experiencing crisis pregnancies, offering whatever assistance and support is needed.
In recent days, we have heard political and other leaders criticize the Dobbs decision and we know that a very significant number of citizens not only disagree with the decision, but also are angered by it. We must remember that some of those who disagree with the Dobbs decision are people of good will, many of whom are Catholic. While significant aspects of the law have been changed by the Dobbs decision, many hearts and opinions have not changed and may now become more hardened and committed to enshrining legalized abortion into state law, as we have already seen in our own tri-state area.
This is why the challenge from St. Pope John Paul II, in Evangelium Vitae, to question ourselves (as “Christians, families, groups, and communities in our Diocese) as to how “widespread is the Culture of Life today” can speak to us here and now. He tells us that, “with equal clarity and determination we must identify the steps we are called to take in order to serve life in all its truth.” Walking with Moms in Need is one very practical way of identifying those steps we are called to take. There are three areas of focus in the Walking with Moms in Need program that are critically important:
1. Communication: On the Diocesan and local/parish level, we want to “get the word out,” let it be known that any pregnant woman who finds herself in need or in a crisis situation can approach or contact the Diocese or any parish, knowing that she will be welcomed with love and compassion, and that she will receive whatever resources and support may be necessary: financial, medical, housing, counseling, child care, etc. Also, there would be a commitment to offer assistance not only until the child is born, but through pregnancy, birth, and as long as necessary after the child is born.
2. Awareness, Training, and Readiness: At the Diocesan and local/parish level, staff members (receptionists, secretaries, pastors, and others) would receive information and training so that, if a request is received by a “Mom in need” or on behalf of a “Mom in need,” there would be a readiness to offer immediate assistance and resources. Many of those resources are already available (see below), but an awareness of the resources and the contact information is not always immediately “on hand” or available in the moments when it is needed.
3. Resources: We do not want to “promise” what we cannot “deliver.” Much of what is promoted by the Walking with Moms in Need program is already happening here in our Diocese and across the country, and has been happening for decades. In some ways, crisis pregnancy centers and homes for expecting mothers have been some of the “best kept secrets” of the pro-life movement. However, to be able to make and keep the commitments described above, there would need to be a more coordinated effort and the necessary available resources would need to be secured.
It was at the moment when Mary was told that she would conceive a son by the power of the Holy Spirit and that the child would “be called the Son of the Most High” (Lk 1:32) that she was told, “… for nothing will be impossible for God …” (Lk 1:37) Is it possible for us to fully respond (today) to the challenging words of St. Pope John Paul II? Is it possible for us, as a Diocese, to fully implement a vibrant (and fully funded) Walking with Moms in Need program? Is it possible for us to witness to and build a true “Culture of Life”? I believe that, together, with commitment, sacrifice, perseverance, and prayer, we can strive towards and reach these goals, because, with God, all things are possible.
Are you a “Mom in Need”? Pregnant and in need of help or support? Do you know a “Mom in Need”? Or do you want to be informed concerning the resources and support that are available at the Diocesan level? Please go to our Diocesan website for assistance.
You can also call our diocesan Respect Life Office at (973) 777-8818, ext. 269.