Bishop dedicates new DPD group home for disabled adults in Succasunna

SUCCASUNNA It took no time for Robert to settle in to his new bedroom in the new Walsh House group home here for physically and mentally disabled adults. A resident since late February, he delights in showing off the treasured contents of his room, including a TV, a tall stack of compact discs next to it and a few pieces of N.Y. Yankees memorabilia that are displayed above his bed. “I’m so happy with my room,” Robert declared.



Helping Walsh House — the latest of the 10 group homes operated by Diocesan Catholic Charities through the Department of Persons with Disabilities (DPD) — feel like home to the personable Robert and four other residents was its able and compassionate staff. Yet beyond its walls, a diverse complement of openhearted people — Catholic Charities and DPD officials, benefactors, neighbors and the faith community of nearby St. Therese Parish — has been instrumental in the process of welcoming these residents to the neighborhood on Ridge Road. On a sunny June 14 afternoon, Bishop Serratelli led that warm welcome wagon by blessing and dedicating the newly renovated ranch-style facility.



“A beautiful building such as this is just a house and a house is different from a home. What makes a house a home is where there is love and where the Lord is present. Our coming together today to bless and inaugurate this house as a community of faith shows the great love, which has been present — building the house, establishing it and caring for it,” Bishop Serratelli told those who helped establish Walsh House during a short ceremony on the large deck outside in the rear of the house. Afterward, he proceeded to walk throughout the one-story building to bless each room with holy water. “It is through that love of all of you and especially the caretakers in this home that Christ, who first made his dwelling among us of the Virgin Mary, continues to be present in those who serve others in need. So we come together today with a grateful heart — grateful for the generosity of all, who made this beautiful home a reality, and a place, where our brothers and sisters can live together in peace,” the Bishop said.



The establishment of Walsh House grew from an urgent situation, in which DPD had found itself last year. Federal guidelines that now applied to DPD had prohibited the former Alexander House in Oak Ridge — where the Walsh House residents lived — to be located next door to another group home there, Columbus House. So, with the approval of the newly-appointed Catholic Charities board of directors, DPD undertook the difficult task of finding another house that could accommodate Alexander House’s five residents. It had to be one level, easy to renovate for handicap accessibility and centrally located in Morris County. Group home residents work at DPD’s Gruenert Center in Lake Hopatcong, which provides them with vocational services, said Scott Milliken, Catholic Charities’ chief executive officer.



The project took a giant leap forward with the generosity of Frank and Mimi Walsh, a retired couple. Active philanthropists, they had long contributed to Catholic Charities, starting with Frank Walsh’s starting to play in its Casey Golf Classic fundraiser about 35 years ago. Over the years, the Walsh’s have made generous contributions to institutions, such as Overlook Hospital, Summit, and Seton Hall University, South Orange, with its Walsh Gymnasium and the Walsh Library. The couple also has helped supplement other Catholic Charities projects. They were inspired to help by Msgr. James Mahoney, pastor of Corpus Christi, Chatham Township, their parish, who also serves as diocesan vicar general and moderator of the Curia, Frank Walsh said.



Once DPD found the home, renovations commenced last summer. They included installation of a new handicap ramp and deck, replacement of the roof, removal of a pool in the back yard and upgrades to the fire protection, electrical and plumbing systems. Walsh House also features a spacious kitchen, living room, family room and back yard. In turn, Alexander House was converted into office space for an increasing number of case managers and supervising coordinators that DPD has been hiring, in addition to nursing staff, Milliken said.



“I’m so happy with my room. It’s bigger [than the one he had at Alexander House],” said Robert, a grey-haired African-American man and DPD resident for 30 years. “I like to play the keyboard [in the living room] and sing songs like ‘As Time Goes By,’ one of my favorites. I also like to play Bingo, Connect 4, checkers and Uno — and watch the N.Y. Yankees on TV,” he said.



At the dedication, Milliken acknowledged the Catholic Charities and DPD staff, benefactors and neighbors, including St. Theresa, who helped make Walsh House a reality. He said, “Without you this would not be possible. Thank you, so much.” The non-profit DPD serves a diverse population of individuals and helps people based on “need, not creed” and operates 10 group homes and two supervised apartment programs in the Diocese.



Since the staff assisted the residents in moving to Walsh House on Feb. 22, neighbors have walked over to the facility to welcome them to Ridge Street, often bearing such gifts as plates of cookies or housewarming items, said Clara List, the home’s director.



Located three miles away, St. Therese parishioners have stepped up by welcoming residents to the vigil Mass on Saturday evenings, to a Tricky Tray fundraiser and to the recent parish carnival. Also, the parish’s Knights of Columbus council has welcomed one of the residents, Anthony, as a member. The Women’s Cornerstone group plans to get involved with Walsh House, Father Marc Mancini, St. Theresa’s pastor, told The Beacon at the dedication.



“There is more to be done here. It’s been a blessing to have such good people living in Walsh House and serving our neighbors,” Father Mancini said.



Enjoying the reception on Walsh House’s deck, after Bishop Serratelli’s dedication, Frank Walsh, who co-founded Wesray Capital Corporation, which specializes in corporate acquisitions and management buyouts in Morristown. He told The Beacon that over the years, he and his wife, “have supported the Diocese on behalf of the poor and social services.”



“In our mission, we can’t turn our eyes away from the dedicated people who help the disabled and the poor, which is unbelievable. It’s an honor to have this very impressive home associated with our names,” Frank Walsh said.

