Richard A. Sokerka

As we here in the United States paused this Monday on Memorial Day to honor and pay tribute to all those who have served our nation in the Armed Forces and made the ultimate sacrifice, some of our wounded warriors were in France seeking healing and peace in the waters of Lourdes.



These American veterans were taking part in a pilgrimage to Lourdes, through the Archdiocese for Military Services and the Knights of Columbus. The pilgrimage coordinator, Col. Charles Gallia, USMC (Ret.), said it gives “the moral courage and spiritual strength to address the issues and problems of your life whether they’re physical, mental, moral. That’s the healing power of Lourdes and the Blessed Mother. Understanding the physical and moral wounds of war, there is a need for peace and reconciliation.”



The “Warriors to Lourdes” pilgrimage drew more than 200 pilgrims, and included opportunities for daily Mass, times for reflection and reconciliation, and the chance to bathe in the waters of Lourdes.



The pilgrimage, now in its fifth year, was sponsored by the Archdiocese for Military Services and the Knights of Columbus, who covered expenses for veterans and their caregivers.



“The Marian Shrine at Lourdes is a place of hope where healings of many types take place, both physical and spiritual,” said Carl Anderson, CEO of the Knights of Columbus. “It is an opportunity for active-duty personnel, veterans and their caregivers to experience an abundance of peace and consolation while in this holy place.”



As we remember all the sacrifices made by our military personnel over the years to defend our nation and all its freedoms, we gratefully offer thanks to the Archdiocese for Military Services and the Knights of Columbus for this annual “Warriors to Lourdes” pilgrimage to help service members experience healing — mentally and physically — in the holy waters of Lourdes, where so many miracles of healing have occurred.

