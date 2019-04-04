Wayne parish welcomes Bishop

WAYNE Parishioners of Our Lady of Consolation (OLC) here welcomed Bishop Serratelli on his pastoral visit to the parish March 30 where he celebrated the vigil Mass for the Fourth Sunday of Lent. The Mass marked Laetare Sunday. On the Fourth Sunday of Lent, the introductory word of the Introit is laetare, “Rejoice O Jerusalem” and rose vestments are worn.
Bishop Navagh established OLC parish in the northwest section of Wayne in 1963 with territory taken from St. Mary Parish in Pompton Lakes. The church and school were constructed on Hamburg Turnpike in 1966 under the direction of Msgr. Carl Wolsin, the founding pastor.