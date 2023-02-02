Wayne school hosts Bishop Sweeney for Catholic Schools Week Mass

The community of Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) School in Wayne on Jan. 29 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who celebrated Mass to kick off Catholic Schools Week (CSW) in the diocese. Concelebrating the Mass with the bishop was Father Mateusz Jasniewicz, pastor.
During the Mass, Bishop Sweeney inducted several IHM students as student ambassadors and received a large, handmade card for his birthday on Jan. 17. IHM has 160 students.
Bishop called the Mass “a great start to Catholic Schools Week at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Wayne.” “I was very happy to join the parish and school community for the celebration of Mass,” Bishop Sweeney said. He thanked Father Jasniewicz, Sandra Giordano, principal, and the students, parents, faculty and parishioners “for a very warm welcome and a very joyful celebration.” This year, CSW is being held nationally from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4. Schools typically observe the week with Masses, assemblies and other activities for students, families, parishioners and community members to celebrate. This year’s theme is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
— Michael Wojcik