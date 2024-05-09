Wayne students to talk with astronauts

The basil didn’t grow well. But the lettuce, particularly the romaine, sprouted up quickly — in about a week.
Seventh-grade science students at Immaculate Heart of Mary (IHM) School in Wayne grew these herbs and vegetables with distinct disadvantages — no soil or sunlight. Instead, they raised the plants hydroponically — in sponges or a soil substitute and under bright, hot lights 24 hours a day. After, students and teachers held a “salad party” to enjoy their harvest. But they performed the experiment in the name of science — to imagine how astronauts could grow fresh food in rather spare conditions on their spacecraft.
“I’m surprised the lettuce grew quickly. It was cool and interesting,” Breckin Norton, an IHM seventh grader, told The Beacon about the hydroponic experiment.
Since the start of the year, an elite educational initiative has inspired IHM students to set their sights on infinity and beyond — exploring the vast wonders and possibilities of space and careers in science and technology. The school is one of six worldwide to be accepted into the program developed by the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS). ARISS collaborated with NASA, the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, the American Radio Relay League, and the Radio Amateur Satellite Corporation (RASC).
As part of this unique learning experience, IHM anticipates hosting radio contact with the astronaut crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in the fall. ARISS facilitates communication through amateur radio between astronauts aboard the ISS and schools and communities globally. IHM was the only New Jersey school — and only Catholic school — to be chosen.
Already, the program has ignited in these pre-k to 8th-grade students a passion for learning about STREAM (Science, Technology, Religion, Education, Arts, and Math). STREAM is woven through all subject areas of the curriculum and extended beyond traditional classroom learning.
Another IHM seventh-grader, Vanna Ballarena, said the program has “sparked my interest in science and space.”
IHM adapts lessons from ARISS and NASA materials. So far, activities have included kindergarteners making models and pictures of the moon and the planets, third-graders watching the recent solar eclipse, and seventh-graders making a model of ISS using household items. Some youths flew a drone. Students also recently displayed their projects at a Cosmic Extravaganza event in Wayne.
“With these innovative lessons, we are preparing our students for the future. We are promoting space and science in a communal way by getting students, parents, and the community involved,” Damaris Herrera, ARISS coordinator, said.
The team leading the ambitious project are Herrara; Sandra Giordano, IHM principal; Ria Jairam, a parent and technical advisor who suggested the school apply for the program; Christine DeRosa, STREAM advisor; and Donna Roberto, middle school science teacher.
“This exceptional opportunity allows our students to marvel at the wonder of God’s creation—the universe—and nurture a harmonious relationship between faith and science,” Giordano said.