“They devoted themselves to the teaching of the Apostles and to the communal life, to the breaking of the bread and to the prayers.”
Acts 2:42
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Greetings from Rome! This is the third opportunity I have had to visit the “Eternal City.” My first trip was in January 1989, as a seminarian during my first year in college. I then visited in October 2008 when I was serving as Vocation Director in the Diocese of Brooklyn and two of our seminarians were to be ordained Deacons in St. Peter’s Basilica. It is somewhat of a coincidence that, due to scheduling commitments, I will not be able to be here in three weeks, but, on Sept. 29, one of our seminarians, Krzysztof Tyszko, will be ordained a Deacon in St. Peter’s.
The circumstances of my current visit are (obviously) a little different from my previous trips. I am here (from Sept. 1 to 8) as part of the “(annual) Course for the Formation of New Bishops.” I placed “annual” in parenthesis, because the course was annual up until the COVID-19 pandemic which caused its cancellation in 2020 and 2021. As I share some of my experiences, I would first like to say that I realize how fortunate I am to have this opportunity and am very grateful. First of all, the opportunity to travel, particularly to Rome is not something I take for granted — also the pasta and pizza are delicious!
On a more serious note, to have the opportunity to spend time with and get to know 150 other new bishops from the U.S., Canada, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, India, Australia and the Middle East is a true blessing. Because this is the first time in three years that this course is taking place, there are another 170 bishops from the above continents and countries who will be here next week and there are separate courses for the bishops of Africa and Asia.
I guess this could be described as a “business trip” because there is a very full schedule and very little time for sightseeing — I am not complaining. We are hearing presentations from cardinals and bishops, who are some of Pope Francis’ closest collaborators, but we are also hearing from women and men religious and lay leaders, which gives an indication of the impact of Pope Francis’ leadership and the way he is diversifying his Curia and leadership in the Church. We are also hearing a great deal about the Synod on Synodality and being a “Synodal Church” — I will share more of those details at another time.
God willing, on Thursday, Sept. 8 (perhaps as you read this column), on the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother, we will have the opportunity to meet and celebrate Mass with Pope Francis (stay tuned for more details).
At this time, I would like to share a little bit more about one aspect of this experience. It is possible that the timing has something to do with it — that, back at home in Paterson, we are living a Year of the Eucharist and in just two weeks, we will begin our diocesan Eucharistic Congress. As I celebrate Mass here, with the other bishops, and especially as I concelebrated Mass this morning (Sunday, Sept. 4) with Pope Francis at St. Peter’s Square, at the beatification of Blessed Pope John Paul I, it can be overwhelming to realize how the Eucharist makes us one. As the Second Vatican Council taught, it is the “source and summit” of our faith, it is also the source of our unity and our communion with Jesus as members of his body, the Church. Those words of St. Augustine, to all who receive Holy Communion, “Receive who you are and be who you receive” truly “come to life” as I celebrate Mass here. At the same time, it is possible for any of us to have this experience any time we celebrate the Mass and receive Holy Communion.
Being here reminds me in a powerful way that the Eucharist is the same Eucharist that Jesus gave us at the Last Supper, on the “altar of the Cross” on Good Friday and by his Resurrection from the dead. As the disciples on the Road to Emmaus recognized him “in the breaking of the bread” and we hear the description of the early Church, after Pentecost, in the Acts of the Apostles, 2,000 years later, all over the world, Catholic Christians are united as “One Body” in the celebration of the Mass, the Eucharist, and the “Paschal Mystery.” Being gathered with bishops from all over the world, each representing their local Church (diocese) as I represent the Church of Paterson, reminds me that despite all of our problems, failings, and challenges, we are still the “One, Holy, Catholic, Apostolic Church.” In our Diocese, we will have a chance to have a similar experience in out upcoming Eucharistic Congress.
I share all of this not only as a way of encouraging each reader to register for and participate in our diocesan Eucharistic Congress — although, just as this experience has been so powerful and inspiring for me, I believe that all those who participate in the Eucharistic Congress will have an experience (and deeper appreciation) of the beauty and reality of being the “One Body of Christ,” especially as we celebrate the Eucharist. I also share this reflection to ask for your prayerful support — for the Bishops who are meeting here in these days and, most especially, for our Diocesan Eucharistic Congress. We are sharing a Year of the Eucharist and the Eucharistic Congress because too many of our Catholic brothers and sisters have lost an appreciation for the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and what it means to be the One Body of Christ by our participation in Sunday Mass and receiving Jesus in Holy Communion.
Each of you are and will be in my prayers, especially during these days. I will offer the intention of my Mass on Thursday (Sept. 8) with Pope Francis for your intentions — for the people of the Diocese of Paterson. We are one Body, one Body in Christ.