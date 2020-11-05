NEW VERNON Due to the generosity of many kind-hearted parishioners at Christ the King Church here, local diocesan organizations and other non-profits within the borders of the Diocese received funding for various needs to support the organization’s works in serving those in need.
Through its “We Care, We Share” Outreach Fund, which the parish launched in 2017 thanks to a bequest dedicated to support current and future outreach programs helping those in need. Since the fund was established, parishioners’ pledges are matched from the interest generated by the bequest. With annual and ongoing donations, the fund continues to help organizations serving others and every dollar donated continues to be matched by the parish.
Father Brian Sullivan, pastor of Christ the King, said, “The generosity of the parishioners who participate in this program has its origin in their blessedness. The ‘We Care, We Share’ Outreach Fund is a way for grateful or should I say ‘blessed’ people to share their blessings with others. It is a tangible way for us to love our neighbors throughout the Diocese.”
Twice a year, the parish distributes funds to organizations who apply for consideration and are approved by a committee of parishioners who review the applications. The fund is used to serve organizations within the Paterson Diocese’s three counties — Passaic, Morris and Sussex. Organizations in that geographical area serving the economically disadvantaged are encouraged to apply. The application process is open to any organization meeting the criteria regardless of religious affiliation. Currently, the application process is open for any interested organizations.
In the past, the parish has supported Birth Haven, Eva’s Village, diocesan Catholic Charities, the Interfaith Food Pantry, Oasis: A Haven for Women and Children, religious orders around the Diocese and other non-profits.
Jonathan Camiolo, who is pastoral associate at Christ the King and is coordinator of the fund, said, “The ‘We Care, We Share’ Outreach Fund is Christ the King’s way of supporting great ministries within the Paterson Diocesan borders. Simply stated, this fund is here to bless those who are doing God’s work. One of the most unique parts of the fund is that it goes to specific non-operational needs like ‘wish list’ items. In the past we were able to grant $15,000 to Catholic Charities to purchase refrigerator units for their food pantries so that they are able to offer fresh food, such as produce and dairy products, to those who visit the pantry.”
The wish list needs have varied from air conditioning units at Birth Haven’s facility in Newton to jewelry gifts coordinated by Operation Bling to women, men and pediatric oncology patients going through cancer treatments.
During the pandemic, the fund was able to help Eva’s Village expand its telemedicine services, which were needed due to social distancing. A Smartboard for Oasis in Paterson allowed for remote learning. “Parishioners have still been very generous even with the COVID pandemic and we were happy to assist,” said Camiolo.
The application process will conclude at the end of November. Since its creation, nearly $170,000 has been donated to help local organizations.
“It’s in giving that we receive,” Father Sullivan said. “To share with those in need is at the heart of the Gospel and it is a great joy to change someone’s life for the better.”