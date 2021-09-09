“We give thanks to God always for all of you, remembering you in our prayers, unceasingly calling to mind your work of faith and labor of love and endurance in hope of our Lord Jesus Christ, before our God and Father…” (1 Thess 1:2-3)
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
For those who are old enough to look back and remember all that has taken place during the past 20 years, how much do you remember from your personal life, the life of your family, and events that have taken place in our communities, in our country, and throughout the world? Obviously, some remember more than others do and there are unforgettable moments for each and all of us. The events, tragedy, and heroism that took place 20 years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, is certainly one of those unforgettable moments. Almost every person who was old enough to realize what was happening could remember where they were and what they were doing the moment they heard, “a plane hit the World Trade Center” or “a plane hit one of the Twin Towers.” Others heard the words, “Turn on the TV, a plane just hit …”
What most of us then watched (for many hours) are images that our children, many of whom were not yet born at that time, have seen on video, on the History Channel, and/or in their history classes — the second plane hitting the South Tower, the first tower falling, the second tower falling, the Pentagon in flames after being hit by a plane, and the wreckage of Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. Those are some of the lasting images of that terrible, memorable day. There may be other iconic images that stand out for others. The two additional, unforgettable images of that day that remain with me are the photographs of the FDNY firefighters climbing the stairs of the towers — going up, while so many were going down the stairs to escape. The other is the image of the firefighters raising the American flag in the midst of the rubble of the collapsed towers.
The words of St. Paul, written to the Church in Thessalonica almost 2,000 years ago, speak about “giving thanks,” “remembering in prayer,” and “unceasingly calling to mind your work of faith and labor of love and endurance in hope …” We are all very familiar with the words (or slogan) We Will Never Forget. At a moment such as this, when we remember the 20th anniversary of the terrorists’ attacks on 9/11, we will once again remember the 2,977 victims who were killed on that day and we will especially remember the heroism of so many — especially those who gave their lives to save others, as well as all the family members who lost a loved one on that day and still feel that loss 20 years later. To some it may be obvious that the words We Will Never Forget are more than just a slogan or something we say, but an anniversary such as this gives us all the opportunity to ask ourselves, “Why is it so important that we remember?”
It may be just a coincidence, but after I became Bishop of Paterson on July 1 last year, I learned that there was a tradition in the Diocese that the Bishop writes a weekly column in The Beacon. After taking almost two months to “get my feet wet” and begin the process of getting to know the Diocese, I decided that I would write my first weekly column in the second week of September, as we approached the anniversary of Sept. 11. I wrote a year ago about the heroes and lessons of Sept. 11. Those heroes and lessons are reasons why it is so important to remember and, in remembering, remind ourselves and teach our children: that there are people who are ready to fulfill the words of Jesus, “There is no greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for one’s friend” (Jn 15:13). And there are many who would even lay down their life for a complete stranger. Many of those heroes wear a uniform as firefighters, police officers, or first responders and we need to remember that they deserve our support, gratitude, and prayers. There were and are many other women and men who seemed to be ordinary people, going to work, part of a family and community, but, when a moment of crisis came, those ordinary people become heroes as well, so often because of what they had learned from their parents and families, teachers and coaches, catechists, and others.
While there is a great deal more to say on this topic, I would like to share two other reasons why I believe that we must always remember all that took place on Sept. 11, 2001. First, all that happened on 9/11 caused me and many to have a deeper love for our country. Despite all of our struggles and shortcomings, the United States of America remains the “Land of the free and the home of the brave.” It could be said that we were attacked because as a nation, we were and are still striving to live up to and be faithful to our founding principles:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness …” — Declaration of Independence
When we give thanks and remember in prayer, we should be thankful for all that we have and receive as citizens of the United States. With those blessings comes responsibility, so we should each strive to be faithful citizens and to do what we can to make our country a better place and be ready to serve and give back, especially in moments of crisis. In the worst moments of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw so many heroes step up again and risk their own safety to save and care for others. We can honor the memory of the heroes of 9/11 by striving to follow their example.
Secondly, Sept. 11 taught me something about the Eucharist, about Mass. I had been a priest for four years on 9/11 and many of my memories of that day are connected to the parish and school of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, in Jamaica Queens, my first assignment as a priest, where I was serving at the time. As many remember, there was a tremendous (unforgettable) sense of unity in New York City, in the tristate area, and in the country in the days and weeks following the attacks. Looking back and remembering what it was like celebrating Mass in those days and weeks, whether it was the first Mass on Thursday, Sept. 13 or the first weekend (Sept. 15/16) or the countless memorial and funeral Masses, there was an incredible sense and feeling that the Mass was truly a participation in the Paschal Mystery, the suffering, death, and Resurrection of Jesus. “Do this in memory of me.” I had heard those words all my life — I had said them, every day, for more than four years — but, as I celebrated Mass in the days and weeks, months, and now 20 years, following Sept. 11, those words of Jesus became even more meaningful for me. Jesus reminds us at every Mass to remember him and remember his love and, when we “do this” in memory of him, we share in his victory, as he calls and teaches us to “love one another” as he loves us.
Sadly, there have been moments in recent years when I have wondered if, in reality, many have forgotten what we lived through on and following Sept. 11, 2001. Have we forgotten the lessons? On this 20th anniversary, as we remember, let us hope, pray, and act, so that we may, truly, “Never Forget.”