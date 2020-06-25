‘Welcome Back’

MADISON Parishioners who returned to Mass at St. Vincent Martyr Parish here this month didn’t have to say a word because their eyes said it all — brimming with joy from over the protective face masks that they have had to wear. It was evident to Msgr. George Hundt, pastor, as many faithful approached him for Holy Communion. Their masks were wet with tears of happiness now that churches of the Diocese have reopened after a lengthy COVID-19 lock down that kept them away from their parishes — and the Eucharist.
The doors of the churches in the Diocese reopened for the celebration of Mass on the weekend of June 13–14 for the Feast of Corpus Christi after Bishop Serratelli gave pastors permission a few days before, thanks to easing civic restrictions. This marked a “hallelujah moment” for parishioners, clergy and staff who have anticipated the faithful’s return to their home churches — and to receiving the Eucharist. This follows three months of practicing self-quarantine to slow the spread of COVID-19 by orders of the State. Everyone who comes back to church is mandated to follow a long list of protocols, including maintaining a social distance of six feet apart and limit building capacity to no more than 25-percent to keep people safe. For them, this has made the worship experience quite different and more challenging than before the pandemic.
“It’s wonderful to return to church and receive the Eucharist again,” said Thomas Cregan, who received a blessing with his wife, Susan, at the 8 a.m. Sunday Mass on June 14 from Msgr. Hundt in honor of their 50th wedding anniversary. He noted some of the “strange” aspects of Mass celebrated under strict safety mandates such as sanitizing the church before each Mass and prohibiting the congregation from singing hymns. “It was odd to slip the host under my mask to receive Holy Communion but I made it work. Everyone did a phenomenal job. Mass was very nice,” he said.
At St. Vincent’s, a team that prepared the church for reopening developed a three-fold approach to welcoming people back: having “meeters” who meet churchgoers in the parking lot, “greeters” who greet people at the door and “seaters” who seat people in their pews socially distanced from each other. Parishioners reserved a spot on the Signup Genius app. Because the faithful were not allowed to sing, the parish encouraged “sacred humming” to the music played and sung by the music ministry from behind a Plexiglas shield, Msgr. Hundt said.
“It is great to celebrate Mass with the folks back in church along with those still viewing livestream. It’s great for the parish to come back to life,” said Msgr. Hundt, who noted that St. Vincent’s has started holding funerals and baptisms, which also observe social protocols. The parish also has adopted a new theme: “One in the Spirit: One Community and One Family.” “We continue to livestream all our Masses and the congregation in the church at Mass turns to the camera and waves to the faithful at home so they are still included,” he said.
Like at all the other parishes in the Diocese, the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson, the mother church of the Church of Paterson, had to rope off certain sections of pews to help maintain social distancing. St. John’s also had to set up hand sanitizing stations around the building and a collection basket at the main door. It also mandated that people wear masks at all times and prohibited them from moving from their pew during Mass or congregating in the church after the liturgy, said Hector Jimenez, grand knight of St. John’s Knights of Columbus council, that has led the efforts to ready the cathedral for reopening.
“It’s tough for our Hispanic community not to get together after Mass. We are a very affectionate, tight and family-oriented people who love hugs and kisses,” said Jimenez. “The priority of our team is the physical health of the people while another priority of Msgr. Geno [Sylva, rector and diocesan vicar for special projects] is their spiritual health,” he said.
During that first weekend open, Msgr. Sylva saw the “joy in the eyes of parishioners in a way that I can’t describe.” Once the capacity of St. John’s was filled, parishioners would be escorted to the gym where another liturgy took place for them, the rector said.
At St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany, a team of deacons and staff worked weeks ahead to put in place all the safety precautions, which also included removing the hymnals from the pews. Priests who are celebrating have to wear their masks only during the processional, Holy Communion and the recessional. Churchgoers have to receive the Eucharist in their hands. Like many parishes, St. Peter’s changed the schedule of their Masses to allow for the sanitization of the church before each liturgy, said Father David Pickens, pastor.
“It was great. The people were so happy. I missed seeing them at church. I could see their smiles through the masks,” said Father Pickens who was pictured on Facebook carrying a backpack sanitizer machine looking like a superhero. “The people’s joy made us at St. Peter’s happy,” he said.
One St. Peter’s parishioner delighted to return to live Masses was Helen Miller who said, “Livestreamed Masses are nice but it’s so nice to go to Mass, see the priest, be a part of it and receive Holy Communion. I’m glad to be back.”
In preparation, many pastors made videos that were posted on their parish websites and social media to welcome back parishioners and to explain the long list of protocols that they need to follow. In a Facebook post, Father Michel Falgowski, pastor of St. Virgil Parish in Morris Plains, said that he got the “perfect gift” to mark his first anniversary there: “my parishioners back inside of the church for Mass.” St. Virgil’s greeted parishioners with large balloons in the shapes of letters that spelled out “Welcome Back.”
St. Francis de Sales Parish in the McAfee section of Vernon keeps the church doors closed 20 minutes before Mass so no one could congregate inside. Like many parishes, it has resumed daily Masses. On Saturday evenings, St. Francis reserves a Mass for older people and those who have high-risk health issues, said its pastor, Father Christopher Barkhausen.
“It’s nice to have people back in church and see their eyes and responses. As priests, we have our actual families but we also have our parish families. We were able to bring our parish family home again. I missed everyone,” Father Barkhausen said. “With all the added guidelines, it is more difficult than it used to be but we do what we must so we can celebrate the Eucharist reverently and safely,” he said.
One St. Francis parishioner, Janet Tussey, got the opportunity to lector at the first Mass of the reopening on Sunday, June 14 — an experience that she called “a little different.
“But it was the best feeling — like coming home. It was good to see everyone and be back with my faith family. It was nice to see that everyone was OK after being isolated from each other,” said Tussey, an Extraordinary Minister of the Eucharist, who also is involved in youth group. “Receiving the Eucharist again is incredible. I feel like I am back where I am supposed to be. It’s a strengthening experience,” she said.