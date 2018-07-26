BEACON PHOTO | JOE GIGLI

Bishop blesses, dedicates new convent for Sisters of Christian Charity in Mendham

MENDHAM The Sisters of Christian Charity of the Eastern Province received an official “welcome home” to their new three-story Mallinckrodt Convent July 19, during a ceremony which included a ribbon-cutting, and a blessing and dedication by Bishop Serratelli, who also celebrated Mass in the building’s spacious chapel.



The dedication of the new Mallinckrodt Convent followed the completion of the 165,000-square-foot facility in May, when 96 sisters moved in. The new building joins sisters from the former Motherhouse in Mendham and the sisters from Holy Family Convent in Danville, Pa., which the province sold. Some years ago, provincial leaders decided to replace the aging former Motherhouse in Mendham — dedicated in 1931 — because it was more cost prohibitive to make significant upgrades to accommodate the sisters from Pennsylvania. The sisters will welcome visitors to the new Motherhouse at an open house on Saturday, Aug. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m.



At the start of the event, Sister Joan Daniel Healy, diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious and former provincial superior of the Sisters of Christian Charity, who oversaw the start of the project, and Sister Mary Edward Spohrer, current provincial superior and the former diocesan chancellor and delegate for religious, who oversaw its completion, cut the ceremonial blue ribbon at the entrance of the Motherhouse.



Bishop Serratelli blessed the cornerstone of the building — inscribed with “Sisters of Christian Charity — 2018 — For the Glory of God” — and a time capsule, which contains items, past and present, which are significant to the Sisters — both donated by Del-Sano Contracting Corporation, which built the motherhouse, Sister Marie Pauline, provincial councilor, stated.



“Welcome home,” Sister Mary Edward told the sisters in her opening remarks at the start of the dedication Mass, adding a special welcome to the sisters from Holy Family Convent. She also thanked Sister Joan Daniel, the past leadership team and Sister Teresa Ann Jacobs, project director, for their work in planning the project, Mendham Borough, the architects, engineers, contractors, information technology professionals and benefactors, as well as Bishop Serratelli for celebrating the Liturgy. “Our hearts are filled with joy and gratitude to God. We stand on holy ground today in this beautiful new house — a place of prayer for the glory of God,” she said.



During the Mass, Bishop Serratelli sprinkled holy water, blessing the rooms on the first floor of the new Motherhouse. He prayed that, “those who live here will conform their way to life to what they have promised…they will seek the Father’s glory in all things and then, praying together without ceasing, they will be a sign that the Church is a praying community…[and] led by the Spirit, they will continually fulfill their vocation so that Christ may always dwell in us.”



Today, the sisters are dwelling in a house adorned with large windows in the dining room and the common areas that let in the sunshine and allows them to look out onto the wooded grounds of the Mendham property, the former estate of Seymour Cromwell. The first floor houses a reception area, provincial offices, a library, a Heritage Room filled with historical memorabilia. The chapel contains the crucifix, altar and tabernacle from the former Motherhouse and Stations of the Cross and statue of the Holy Family from the convent in Danville, Pa. The back area of the building contains four “wings” that house the sisters’ bedrooms and living spaces, Sister Marie Pauline said.



The lower level contains an assembly room, offices and staff and storage rooms. The top floor of the building houses more bedrooms for the sisters. The wider hallways and handicapped accessible amenities make it easier for those less-mobile to move around the motherhouse, which also houses special health units for all the sisters, she said.



“This [new Motherhouse] is where we live, pray, gather, provide formation for new candidates and conduct provincial business. This is our home and we want to be here be for a long time,” said Sister Marie Pauline, who noted that no decision has yet been made on plans for the former Motherhouse.



After the blessing, Bishop Serratelli served as main celebrant and homilist Mass in the chapel, which he also dedicated. Concelebrating priests were: three Benedictines from St. Mary’s Abbey, Morristown, who serve as chaplains to the sisters: Father Hilary O’Leary, Father Joseph Voltaggio, and Father Jerome Borski. Father Stephen Prisk, parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish, Mendham, and Father Kevin Corcoran, diocesan vice chancellor and the Bishop’s priest-secretary, also concelebrated the liturgy.



In closing, Bishop Serratelli called the completion of the new motherhouse “an historic moment in the life of the Sisters of Christian Charity.” He also thanked provincial leaders, construction professionals and benefactors for making the new motherhouse a reality.



“The sisters are a strong and vital community — and they’re growing. We pray that they continue to be witnesses of the Gospel, along with all the other religious communities that serve our Diocese. We give thanks to the sisters for their lives and dedication,” the Bishop said.



One of the new residents is Sister Thomasine Smith, the last arrival from Holy Family Convent. “I love my new room,” Sister Thomasine told The Beacon after the dedication. “The new motherhouse is beautifully laid out. We have all the conveniences that we could ask for and it’s easy to get around. We are very fortunate. God has blessed us,” she said.



Joining in the celebrations that day were special visitors — Sisters of Christian Charity from around the world — who were staying at the new motherhouse for meetings concerning congregational business. They included the general council of their congregation in Paderborn, Germany, where Blessed Pauline von Mallinckrodt founded the religious order in 1849; Sister Maria del Rosario Castro of Argentina, superior general; and formation directors and leadership from units in Chicago, Chile, Uruguay-Argentina, and the Philippines.



After the dedication, Sister Joan Daniel told The Beacon that “the completion of the new Motherhouse realized the province’s goals to bring our sisters from Danville to Mendham. Also, the former motherhouse, which had served the sisters so well, had been showing signs of age and could not accommodate the sisters who would be arriving. So, the province decided to build and continue to trust in Divine Providence to achieve their goal of fully funding the project.”



At the end of the day, Sister Joan Daniel exclaimed, “What a wonderful celebration we had for the dedication as our hearts were lifted up to the Lord to thank him for his wondrous gifts.” She thanked Sister Mary Edward, the committees that planned the event and Bishop Serratelli: “Our dream has become a reality and all of us were here for a day that we’ll never forget!”

