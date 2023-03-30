West Milford parish celebrates feast of its patron, St. Joseph

The faith community of St. Joseph Parish in West Milford on March 19 welcomed Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, who presided over noon Mass for the Feast of St. Joseph. Concelebrating was Father Jakub Grzybowski, St. Joseph’s administrator. After Mass, those assembled walked to the parish center for a banquet where Bishop Sweeney blessed the St. Joseph’s Table, a tradition to mark the Feast of St. Joseph. The St. Joseph’s Table is a European custom dating back to the 17th century when it was customary to place a statue of St. Joseph in the center of the table of food. It is widely celebrated in many Italian towns and cities.