What is Christmas all about?

BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
We know the story so well. We tell it and re-tell it in countless ways every year. As we approach and celebrate Christmas in this year of 2020, we are all, in one way or another, tired, maybe especially tired of hearing that Christmas (and the holidays) will be different in this most challenging and difficult year. So, what do we do? We can each ask ourselves as individuals and families, what is the best way that we can celebrate Christmas this year?
Personally, one of the things that I will particularly miss this year is a Christmas pageant or a school or parish Nativity scene presented by children. So many of us will miss seeing the Christmas story told and re-enacted by children. I love watching Joseph going from door to door and house to house, looking for a place that would welcome his wife whose time had come to give birth to her child. First, the denials and rejections, but then, a kind innkeeper (or innkeeper’s wife), makes an act of kindness and hospitality, letting the couple know that they could use their barn or stable. Then, as we know so well, surrounded by the animals, the child is born, the angels announce their message to the shepherds, who make their visit, with the Three Kings (or Wise Men) not far behind, usually ending with the grand finale of the whole scene with one of the beautiful Christmas hymns — Silent Night is my favorite.
For those who will miss the children’s live performance of the Nativity or those who would like to see and hear another re-telling of the story, one of my favorites is the 1977 movie (mini-series) by Franco Zefferelli, Jesus of Nazareth. I was surprised to learn that the full (seven hour) movie is available on YouTube. I was not surprised that it is available on Amazon, streaming or in other formats. While the movie covers all of Jesus’ life, ministry, passion, death and Resurrection, I find the part from the Annunciation to Jesus’ birth, especially beautiful. When I mention or think of the innkeeper, I think of the brief role in this movie of a woman who shows kindness to Joseph and Mary and comes to the stable to see how they are doing just after the child was born. There are also beautiful scenes of the Annunciation, Visitation, Joseph hearing Mary’s news and his discussing what to do with his Rabbi. I find the scene of Mary and Joseph’s wedding especially well done, as well as all the scenes in the manger or stable.
As difficult as this year has been and continues to be, it is possible for us to realize, in an even deeper way, how much we need to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas, to hear again the message of the angels, to hear and sing the songs of Christmas and truly meditate on the Nativity. Could it be that there will be fewer distractions in this challenging year and that could help us to focus on the true meaning of what we celebrate? One thing that I would encourage every person and family to do is to make sure you get to Mass for Christmas. We can give thanks that so many in our parishes have worked so hard to make sure that Mass will be available and safe. There is no better way for Jesus to be born again in our hearts and lives than for us to receive him in Holy Communion.
We know that some will not be able to attend Christmas Mass in person because of concerns about COVID-19. I would recommend that those who attend Mass by livestream try to make it as prayerful an experience as possible, making that prayer of Spiritual Communion with all your heart and trusting that he will bring you the peace and joy of celebrating his birth.
When I hear someone ask the question, “What is Christmas all about?” I often go back to one of my favorite Christmas specials when I was growing up. It is not as easy to access as some others — I found out that I had to sign up for Apple TV in order to stream it, but I was happy I did. I would call it one of the all-time classics. It is called, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” I was surprised to learn that it is 55 years old, created in 1965! Yes, it is a children’s cartoon. I would think many readers are very familiar with it. If you are not familiar with it or if it has been awhile since you have watched it, I would recommend trying to find a way to watch it again (maybe with your children or grandchildren). It is just one more simple but beautiful way of being reminded, as Charlie Brown cries out in frustration, “Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?” His friend Linus simply replies, “Sure Charlie Brown, I can tell what Christmas is all about” and he says:
“Now there were shepherds in that region living in the fields and keeping the night watch over their flock. The angel of the Lord appeared to them and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were struck with great fear. The angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid; for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord.
‘And this will be a sign for you: you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’ And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying:
‘Glory to God in the highest and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.’ (Lk 2:8–14)”
Yes, my brothers and sisters, that truly is what Christmas is all about. I am very happy to share this, my first Christmas with you as Bishop of Paterson. I thank you for all of your kindness and prayers, and the very warm welcome you have given to me. Please know that, especially at Christmas Mass, each one of you will be in my prayers that you may have a very peaceful and joyful Christmas and a very blessed Happy and Healthy New Year!