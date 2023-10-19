What is synodality?

Join Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney and Communications Director Jai Agnish for episode 28 of Beyond The Beacon, a podcast of the Diocese of Paterson, N.J. They welcome fellow podcasters (Coffee with Kupke), Father Paul Manning, and Msgr. Ray Kupke to discuss the Synod on Synodality. Father Manning is the vicar for evangelization for the Diocese of Paterson and Msgr. Kupke is the diocesan archivist and a historian who teaches at Seton Hall University. He’s also the pastor of St. Anthony in Hawthorne. They discuss the historic synod meetings taking place now in Rome and look back at the related process of listening and dialogue that took place in the Diocese of Paterson. Listen on your favorite podcast platform or watch the episode on Bishop Sweeney’s YouTube channel.