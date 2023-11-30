What is the Synod on Synodality asking of us?

Dear Sisters, dear Brothers “For in the one Spirit we were all baptized into one body” (1 Cor 12:13). This is the experience, full of joy and gratitude, that we have had in this First Session of the Synodal Assembly held from 4 to 29 October 2023 on the theme “For a Synodal Church. Communion, Participation, Mission.” Despite our diversity of backgrounds, languages and cultures, through the common grace of Baptism we have been able to live these days together with one heart and spirit. We have sought to sing like a choir, many voices as though expressing one soul. The Holy Spirit has gifted us with an experience of the harmony that He alone can generate; it is a gift and a witness in a world that is torn and divided.
BISHOP
KEVIN J.
SWEENEY
The words above are the opening paragraph of the Synthesis Report from the first session of the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, also known as the “Synod on Synodality.” In the following introductory paragraphs, the synod delegates describe the circumstances leading up to the gathering and speak of their awareness, during the gathering, of those suffering in various parts of the world, especially victims of war. They go on to say, in the seventh paragraph, “After a month of work, the Lord is now calling us to return to our Churches to hand over to all of you the fruits of our work and to continue the journey together. Here in Rome, we were not many, but the purpose of the Synod path called by the Holy Father is to involve all the baptized.”
The delegates then proceeded, in 41 pages, to speak about 20 topics that were discussed under three headings [see the “Table of Contents” at the end of this column]. As I read the Synthesis Report, I had a strong sense that the synod delegates were attempting to make a direct appeal, “calling out” to each of us, “all the baptized” (according to our individual vocations and circumstances), that we might “listen” carefully and prayerfully to what their experience had been during the four weeks that they were together. They are also asking us, especially as “local Churches,” to consider taking some concrete steps in response to their proposals.
As the delegates make these requests of us, right from the beginning, they ask us to be patient, asking us, as the “Holy People of God,” to discern “synodal way(s) of being silent, praying, listening, and speaking.” I am aware that many in the Church, at all levels, are struggling to understand the purpose and method of the “Synod on Synodality.” I think that a “first” reading of the Synthesis Report could, for some, potentially lead to further frustration. If that is the case, I believe that there is a real opportunity to do exactly what Pope Francis and the delegates are asking: that we bring our concerns (and frustrations) first to quiet prayer, patiently listening to the experiences described by the delegates. After some time in silence and prayerful listening, we can then enter into the “conversations in the Spirit,” described by the delegates as such an important part of their experience.
As I was writing this column, I saw an article on Catholic News Agency describing Bishop Robert Barron’s recently released reflection on his experience from the Synod. If you only read the headline of the article “Bishop Barron in ‘frank disagreement’ with Synod on Synodality’s report on ‘development of moral’ teaching,” you might think that Bishop Barron had a “negative” experience or has a “negative opinion” of the Synod. I believe that if you read the full text of Bishop Barron’s reflection, you will hear all the “positives” that he shares about his experience at the Synod. Just a few of the positive points or experiences he mentions are:
The CNA article also references “a seven-page Pastoral Letter on the Synod on Synodality,” written by Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney, Australia, and published on Nov. 20, “one day before Bishop Barron’s reflection.” Again, it seems to me that the CNA article, unfortunately, “focuses on the negative” regarding the archbishop’s critiques of the process. Archbishop Fisher asks some challenging questions about some of the methods and structures used, including the “Conversations in the Spirit” process. Yet, like Bishop Barron, he also speaks of many positive and encouraging parts of the experience, and he offers a very hopeful conclusion. After saying, “we still have some way to go …” and “More work needs to be done …” he goes on to say, “Eschewing bureaucratic and political models, synodality can be a rich expression of the inherent unity of all members of the Church (communion), can catalyze the important responsibilities of all the baptized (participation), and can renew the divine mandate to make disciples of all nations (mission).”
I realize that I may be giving “a lot of homework,” but if you can find the time, I would recommend reading the full texts of Bishop Barron’s reflection and Archbishop Fisher’s Pastoral Letter after you have had the chance to read the Synthesis Report.
For those who may not be able to read the full Synthesis Report, I hope that a review of the Table of Contents may give you an idea of the topics discussed at the recent Synod Assembly — perhaps you may have an opportunity to read a few sections that may be of personal interest? I look forward to engaging in some “Conversations in the Spirit” with our diocesan Leaders, our priests, deacons, religious and lay leaders so that, in prayerful discernment, we may take seriously what the Synod on Synodality is asking of us. I ask for your prayers and the prayers of all in the Diocese of Paterson, asking for the guidance of the Holy Spirit that our discernment may lead us to decisions and actions so that we may be able to do our part to respond to what our Holy Father and the synod delegates are asking of us.