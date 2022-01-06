What will you do for the Year of the Eucharist?

On March 27, 2020, at an early point in the global pandemic, Pope Francis walked alone in the rain across an empty St. Peter’s Square to offer prayer for the world in a time of crisis. “Faith,” he said, “begins when we realize we are in need of salvation. We are not self-sufficient; by ourselves we founder: we need the Lord, like ancient navigators needed the stars.” Recalling when Jesus was asleep in the boat as a tempest was raging (Mk 4:35–41), the Holy Father said, “The Lord awakens so as to reawaken and revive our Easter faith.” On that day, Pope Francis presided over the rite of Eucharistic Exposition and Benediction in order to focus our attention on the presence of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament. The Pope was reminding us that even in a time of turbulence and crisis, Jesus is present among us, as present as he was long ago in the boat on the Sea of Galilee.
“The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church,” USCCB, Nov., 2021
BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
The words above make up the first paragraph of the recently published USCCB Document on the Eucharist. I chose to quote the full paragraph because it invokes that powerful image of Pope Francis from almost two years ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, and connects that act of faith and prayer to the unity of the Church, as the One Body of Christ and the Real Presence of Jesus in the Eucharist.
On this coming Sunday, Jan. 9, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, as we recall the moment when each of us, through Baptism, became members of the One Body of Christ, we will begin a Year of the Eucharist in our Diocese. Most parishes are planning a Holy Hour or time of Adoration to open the Year and then there will be other activities and opportunities for prayer and catechesis on the parish, deanery, and diocesan level as we go through the course of the year.
I would like to take this opportunity to invite each member of the diocese (laity, priests, religious, deacons, especially those in ministry and leadership) to consider something specific, perhaps, a commitment or a “Spiritual New Year’s Resolution” with the intention of deepening, individually and as a diocesan Church, our love for and appreciation of the Eucharist as the “Source and Summit of Christian Life” (Second Vatican Council, Lumen Gentium, no. 11). There are literally countless ways or possible resolutions that one can make to ask for this grace and/or to progress in the spiritual life. One thing you can do is go to our Diocesan website and click on the Year of the Eucharist page, where you will find information and resources. I would like to offer two practical suggestions or ways you can prepare to enter into the Year of the Eucharist.
First, I highly recommend taking the time to read the recently published USCCB document, The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church, which you can find at the USCCB website or by googling USCCB Document on the Eucharist. In addition to the document, you will also see that there is a free two-hour online course on the document, offered by Bishop Andrew Cozzens. The document is 31 pages in length and not what you would call “light reading,” but it is a beautiful summary of what we believe about the Eucharist, as a Gift and Mystery in the life of the Church, Christ’s saving sacrifice, the Real Presence, Communion with Christ and the Church, as well as a meditation on our response to that gift and mystery. I hope to share some further reflections on the document in the coming weeks and months. I also hope that parishes, high school and college students and faculty, and other small groups may take the opportunity to read and study the document together.
A second suggestion is something that may sound simple or obvious, but I believe it is worth repeating as we enter into this year. I would like to simply invite us all to consider taking time in quiet prayer each day — if and when possible in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament, but for those who may not be able to get to a church or a chapel, some time (at least 15 minutes) in quiet daily prayer could be of inestimable spiritual value. Many of the great saints and spiritual writers have given testimony to the value of a daily Holy Hour in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament. One of the best talks I have heard on this topic was given just about 50 years ago, in 1973, at a retreat. The talk was given by the late Venerable Archbishop Fulton Sheen. Thanks to modern technology and YouTube, this talk is readily available on the internet or by googling Bishop Fulton Sheen on the daily holy hour. I strongly encourage you to take the time to listen.
Bishop Sheen’s talk is 42 minutes in length and, I will admit, it may appeal to some more than others. You could say that it is dated, as many things in the Church and society were different 50 years ago, but I believe, especially in its central message and spirit, that it stands the test of time. Many readers know that I am a fan of Bishop Robert Barron and his Word on Fire Evangelization Ministry. Some would argue that Bishop Barron is a “modern day Bishop Sheen,” especially in using the media to preach and share the Good News of the Gospel. For those who follow Bishop Barron closely, they are probably aware of how much importance he places in his own personal life and ministry on beginning each day with a Holy Hour in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament. Bishop Barron often credits Archbishop Sheen for inspiring him to commit himself to the daily Holy Hour.
I hope in the coming weeks, that many readers and members of the Church of the Diocese will be able to take the time to do both, read the USCCB document and listen to Bishop Sheen’s talk, but, even more importantly, I hope and pray that each of us will commit ourselves to doing something, making a commitment or resolution to participate in Year of the Eucharist, perhaps by a renewed commitment to daily prayer. I hope and pray that we will all experience and promote a renewed and deeper appreciation for the gift and mystery of the Eucharist, the Real Presence of our Lord in his Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity, responding to his invitation, “Do this in memory of me.”