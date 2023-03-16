When I reflect on Pope Francis, I think of my mom

JAI
AGNISH
I remember my mom’s exuberance when Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected bishop of Rome. Here was the first pope of the Americas and the first from the Jesuit order. Certainly, change was afoot. But not only that. The new pope took the name “Francis!”
The name “Francis” has particular relevance in my family. I was raised Catholic in a formerly Franciscan parish — Our Lady Queen of Peace, in the Hewitt neighborhood of West Milford. From a young age, I remember the friars in their distinct brown habits and rope sashes. Father James with his beard when I was younger, and Father Bill with his dog, “Brother Liam” when I was older.
In my 20s, after leaving the Church and finding her again, I was drawn to Franciscan parishes in Pompton Lakes and Butler. It was partly because of my proximity to them and partly intentional. “Francis,” after all, is my confirmation name. A Franciscan parish feels like home.
For as long as I can remember growing up, my mom was known as “the Church lady.” She seemed to have a hand in everything going on at Queen of Peace. She was a Eucharistic Minister. After Mass, she took Communion to shut-ins. She was on the parish council and diocesan council. She taught CCD, led bible studies, and was on women’s Cornerstone retreat teams. She was involved with the youth group when I was younger and led liturgy of the word for children, and organized children’s Masses. My mom was the ultimate church volunteer. She showed up early and left late. She pretty much did everything a laywoman could do in the Church.
Now in her 70s, my mom is still active in the Church and has a rich prayer life. She loves Scripture and leads a Bible study. The other night we had one of our moving spiritual phone conversations. I’ve enjoyed those over the years. I simply asked her what they were reading in Bible study, and it was enough to spark the conversation. I have spiritual mentors and guides, but she is the most influential.
While at Our Lady Queen of Peace, my mom developed a close friendship with the late Father Bill Scully, O.F.M., who served as the parish pastor for a time. At one point, Father Bill encouraged my mom to give “spiritual reflections” from the ambo in place of his homily. This was, perhaps, a bit progressive, but that was Father Bill. This was a laywoman basically giving a homily during Mass. It may not have been doctrinally sound, but it made sense in the moment. It also feels like something Pope Francis would appreciate.
Perhaps, in another lifetime, in a different-looking Church, my mom would’ve been a deacon. Perhaps, under Pope Francis’s leadership, women will become deacons.
As I reflect on Pope Francis’ pontificate, I find myself thinking about the spiritual mentors in my life who are women like my mom, Pat Daly and some of my mom’s other Church friends, my wife, and the amazing religious sisters I’ve gotten to know in recent years like Sister Donna and Sister Pat.