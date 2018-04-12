Rockaway parish hosts women for program offering fellowship, prayer and contemplation

Jennifer Nelson and Faith Rose enjoyed the Bible study offered by St. Cecilia and Sacred Heart of Jesus Parishes in Rockaway on Thursday mornings, but for the busy moms who home school their children, it was tough getting there during the week.



“It’s so hard to have that quiet time when you’re a mom or a caregiver,” said Nelson, who has five children ranging in ages from 14 months to 11 years old. “A lot of times, we leave ourselves to the end. Spiritually I would leave my tank empty and I know God doesn’t want that for me.”



She and Rose saw a need for women to come together in fellowship and contemplation — “to let Christ fill us.” And so Women at the Well was born. The program offers fellowship, prayer and contemplation for adult women and is held at Sacred Heart on the first Saturday evening of the month.



The weekend timing makes it easier for husbands to tend to the children and for the women to get some time away. The gathering, which started in January, features a potluck supper followed by a guest speaker, the recitation of the rosary and the use of Scripture and sacred art as a catalyst for quiet prayer and contemplation.



St. Photini, the weary Samaritan woman who met Jesus at the well, is the group’s patron. In John 4:14, Jesus told the woman, “Whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”



“She came to the well when she was tired, only to be refreshed by Jesus,” said Nelson, who has a master’s degree in theology from Seton Hall University and whose husband, Derek, is the music director at Sacred Heart.



St. Photini converted to Christianity and evangelized in the early Church; now she serves as an inspiration for the more than two dozen women — from young adults to senior citizens — who have found their way to the group in Rockaway.



“It’s just a beautiful night,” said Peggy Renieris, who drives nearly 30 miles from Tewksbury Township to attend the group with her mom, Kathy Zita of Basking Ridge. “It’s a quiet spiritual time to ourselves,” said Renieris, who has eight children ranging in age from 2 to 22.



One of the first speakers hosted by the group was Father Matthew Stagon, pastor of nearby Ss. Peter and Paul Orthodox Christian Church. The Eastern churches venerate St. Photini, who was martyred.



Rose, who co-founded the program with Nelson, said it was modeled on Behold, a Catholic women’s program that “ponders the feminine heart of Mary” and also incorporates the rosary and Visio Divina — the practice of using Scripture and meditating on sacred art to foster prayer and a closer relationship with Christ.



Rose, who has five children, ages 1 to 9, said the program allows for some “time alone with the Lord…It really is a blessing, there are women from all walks of life and we’re all feeding each other.”



“It’s just beautiful, calming and quiet,” said Agnes Maye, a longtime parishioner of St. Cecilia’s. The program lasts a bit over two hours and the fellowship is also welcome, she said. “I’m always looking forward to meeting new women of faith,” she said. “I wouldn’t miss it.”

Women can come as they are able and registration is required by emailing wellwithmysoul117@gmail.com with your name, parish and email address.