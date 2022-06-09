BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
We are currently compiling the responses and input that we received during the diocesan phase of the Synod on Synodality. Father Paul Manning, vicar for evangelization, and Maria Moncaleano, director of our diocesan Office of Hispanic Ministry, who serve as the co-chairs of our Diocese’s Synod Steering Committee, are leading the process of organizing the information we have received. By the end of this month, we will have a document summarizing all that we have “heard” during this stage of the Synodal process. We will send that document to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and we will publicize the document to make it accessible to all.
In the last few weeks, I have had the opportunity to hear some preliminary feedback from Father Manning, Maria Moncaleano, and others who have been facilitating the Synodal process in the Diocese. One subject that has been a common theme in the Synodal feedback, as well as an ongoing discussion in the wider Church for many decades, is the role of women in leadership positions in the Church. The increased role of women in leadership has certainly been a priority for Pope Francis during his pontificate. An obvious challenge in addressing this topic is the question of ordination, that ordination to the diaconate, priesthood or episcopate is only open to men. The question of the ordination of women is surely discussed in some parts of the Church community, but it is not currently being discussed in a formal way or at the level of the institution. As the Synodal process continues, I would think that questions concerning women in leaderships roles and perhaps the ordination of women would be discussed further.
There are a few reasons that lead me, at this time, to address the topic of women in leadership roles. The first reason is what I have mentioned above — this is a topic that has been raised during the synodal process. Another reason is that I realize that I have not (formally) written on this topic previously, which would lead me to accept the criticism or question, “What has taken you so long?” The strongest reason for writing now, would be a recent visit to the Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women. There was an excellent article by Cecile Pagliarulo in last week’s Beacon, accompanied by some nice photos. If you have not read it, I encourage you to do so. You can find it here.
I do not want to repeat what was reported in the article, but I also encourage you to visit the Center’s website. In the “History” section of the website, you can read:
The Passaic Neighborhood Center for Women opened its doors in September 2013 to serve the women of Passaic by offering them a safe, peaceful, welcoming environment in which to express their needs. The idea for the Center grew out of Bishop Serratelli’s annual meeting with the religious superiors of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Paterson, N.J.
All the good work, services, community building and more that takes place at the Neighborhood Center began thanks to the leadership of consecrated women religious, which continues a very long tradition of the contributions of consecrated women throughout the history of our Diocese, not to mention the Church in the United States and the universal Church. It is clear that vocations to consecrated (religious) life for both men and women have decreased in the United States in recent decades, but the contribution and leadership of women and men in consecrated life remains a vital and vibrant part of the Church’s mission and ministry.
There are many, many other examples I could cite as I consider the roles and contributions of women in leadership in the Church of our Diocese, particularly the examples I have witnessed in these past two years as Bishop. I would like to mention just one other example at this time. Last month, on May 4, I was privileged to attend the ninth Annual Women of Achievement awards celebration sponsored by the Tri-County Scholarship Fund. On that occasion, the honorees were Ana Madden, Karen Young, Filippini Sister Marie Antonelli, and Filippini Sister Jo-Ann Pompa. You can see more information and videos from the event at the Tri-County website: Videos | Tri-County Scholarship Fund tcsfund.org. There was also an article in The Beacon.
A separate column (or book) could be written about each of the women honored at that event. Sister Jo-Ann and Sister Marie, as principals of two of our Catholic grammar schools, are a powerful testimony, again, to the contributions and leadership of consecrated women religious to the life of the Church in our Diocese. I also wish to highlight two other women in leadership roles, whom I was able to thank in the remarks I made at the awards celebration.
As we consider the ways in which our Catholic schools contribute to the mission of the Church, and we think of the ways in which our Catholic schools have performed since the beginning of the pandemic, the leadership of our diocesan Superintendent of Schools, Mary Baier, has been a shining example of the blessing that a strong leader can be to the Church and to so many. I am very optimistic when I look at the current state of the Catholic schools in our Diocese and the direction in which we (and they) are going. A great deal of that optimism is thanks to the leadership, dedication, and hard work of Superintendent Mary Baier.
Another reason that I can be optimistic about the present and future of our Catholic Schools is thanks to the generosity and support of the Tri-County Scholarship Fund. I have learned of the more than 40-year history since it was founded by Bishop Rodimer and Edward Hennessy Jr. in 1981. In my two years as Bishop, I have seen the impact of the leadership of Prudence Pigott, president of Tri-County. Prudence is tireless in her dedication and work to lead the efforts of Tri-County, especially the fundraising that provides scholarships to children and families in financial need. Yet, the spirit and impact of Tri-County is so much more than the (very significant) financial contributions and, thanks to the leadership of Prudence, I know that many young men and women are being given the opportunity for a better future and to become leaders in the Church and the larger community.
I realize that there is still much work to be done in regard to the recognition and opportunities for women in leadership roles in the Church. I am committed to having those conversations here in our Diocese. I believe that the Synod on Synodality will help us to have those conversations locally and at the level of the universal Church.