The International Women of Courage Award is presented annually by the U.S. Department of State to recognize “women around the globe who have demonstrated exception courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.”



Certainly, there was no shortage of worthy honorees but one of this year’s 10 winners was a surprise to many — an Italian nun working in war-torn parts of Africa.



Sister Maria Elena Berini, who serves with the Sisters of Charity of St. Jeanne Anthide Thouret, developed a deep sense of compassion and service from a young age, when she left school at 15 to work in a textile factory to help support her family. She entered novitiate at 19. After voicing her desire to serve in Africa, she was sent to Chad in 1972 to teach in rural areas, often under the threat of violence and war. Despite the horrors and injustices she witnessed first-hand, she came to love the African people and their culture. In 2007, she was transferred to a Catholic mission in Bocaranga, Central African Republic (CAR), where she has been working with internally displaced persons who are seeking refuge from conflict. Now 74, she still works in CAR with those displaced by the war and remains hopeful for peace within the region.



Heather Nauert, State Department spokesperson, said, “Sister Maria Elena is being honored for her service to counter hatred, injustice, and war-related horrors. She has provided refuge to those internally displaced people by conflict; and her tireless work to bring peace in the Central African Republic.”



The U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See, Callista Gingrich, said this about the nun: “Sister, your steadfast devotion to peace and justice, on behalf of the most vulnerable, is truly inspirational. Thank you for all that you do.”



First Lady Melania Trump also addressed the group of honorees, saying that “their examples define courage,” and they have “shown incredible courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, quality, and women’s empowerment. Courage sets apart those who believe in higher calling and those who act on it. It takes courage not only to see wrong, but strive to right it. Courage is what sets apart the heroes from the rest,” she said.



As the First Lady said, “the women honored are heroes” and because of women like Sister Maria Elena, the world is a better place.

