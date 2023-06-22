Women’s Hour of Prayer at parish energizes participants

Mary Beth Osiecki, spiritual director of the Women’s Hour of Prayer at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in the Hewitt neighborhood of West Milford, recalled its genesis.
“From the very beginning, we decided we would continue to meet after Cornerstone weekend twice a month for prayer together,” Osiecki said. “Whether we were preparing for a weekend or celebrating a weekend that just completed, or if it was the year between weekends, we continued to meet twice a month on the second Wednesday and fourth Thursday. All women who had attended a Cornerstone weekend were welcome to join us for the prayer time, whether they ever served on a team or not.”
The feeder program was indeed the Women’s Cornerstone weekend, which began in 2001. As time progressed, the group that ran that retreat offered a prayer hour to all women who wanted to share their faith in an intimate setting. Women’s Hour of Prayer is still held twice monthly on the second Wednesday and fourth Thursday, and the current meeting spot is the church annex.
The spiritual get-togethers normally begin with a brief period of silence, then a sharing of one or a few scripture passages followed by a song, and then a reflection offered by one of the women in the group. Discussed topics at the meetings vary depending on the liturgical season and the inspiration that comes during preparation.
Osiecki said, “We always include a thought question of some sort that encourages the women to share what is happening in their personal faith journeys.” Most importantly, what is shared does not venture beyond the annex doors. “Our sharing can be very deep and personal since we remind each other that ‘what is shared here, stays here.’ I emphasize that so people can really share it. People need a place to do that.”
The Women’s Hour of Prayer closes with personal intentions, prayer, and often another song.
The benefit and result of the meetings, Osiecki has noticed, is that from arrival to departure, the ladies’ spirits often lift as faith in prayer and discussion work wonders.
“We’ve talked often that we come tired and weighed down and then leave energized,” she said. “We see that so often that the time we spend together just gives us that boost of life.”
Member Marleen Agnish said that no matter the number of attendees, the focus is on the benefit. “We pray no matter how many or few can gather because wherever two or three are gathered in His name, He is there also. We trust in His presence with us and know that there is much need for prayer.”
There is room for more women to join, and Osiecki hopes the group grows in the future. “I am hoping that some other women who have not had the chance to make Cornerstone would come out for this,” she said. “This is a different kind of offering, and I think people are hungry for it. We have a large senior community called Bald Eagle Commons here. Many of our parishioners, many of our active Cornerstone women, have moved there from their homes in the last 10 years. They may invite their neighbors, and so I am hoping that some of the people who have not had that kind of experience would be willing to take the risk and come out, find enrichment, and a new way of sharing.”