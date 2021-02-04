BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
These words are from a statement made by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to mark the occasion of the 25th annual “World Day of Prayer for Consecrated Life.” Here in our Diocese of Paterson, we are blessed by so many women and men who are living and serving as consecrated religious. Most of us can recall with gratitude the presence of religious sisters, brothers, and priests who have made such positive impacts on our lives, families, parishes, and other communities of faith.
As we mark and celebrate this “World Day for Consecrated Life” in 2021, I would like to share a few personal experiences of the ways in which those living the vocation to consecrated life have impacted and inspired me, with the hope that many will be able to give thanks for the religious here in our Diocese and, also, as a reminder that the Lord continues to call women and men “to reflect the light of Jesus Christ to all peoples,” particularly through vocations to the consecrated and religious life.
“Vocations come from families” — I think that we used to hear those words more in the past, but we should repeat them more often today. While I am aware that my own vocation to priesthood came in many ways from my mother and father, I also realize that it came from my grandparents and extended family. Even though my grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins were living in Ireland as I was growing up, I came to learn that I had three aunts (my father’s sister and two of my mother’s sisters) who were religious sisters in Ireland. Getting to know and understand my family history and background helped me to appreciate how much my parents had received from their parents and families. It also helped me to appreciate what it means to grow up in a “family of faith” and what it means to say that “vocations come from families.”
Many of us who were able to attend a Catholic grammar school can remember our first- and second-grade teachers, whose names usually began with “Sister.” In my case, I had “Sister Edward Marie” in first grade and “Sister Antoinette” in second grade. I would later learn that they were Dominican Sisters of Amityville and I could easily name another six or seven sisters whom I got to know and were my teachers during grammar school. Like many others who attended Catholic high schools and universities (or who were part of campus ministry or Neuman Clubs at secular schools), as I came to know more religious communities, I began to learn about the variety of ministries and charisms through which those in consecrated life serve the Church and God’s people.
At St. John’s University, I got to know the Congregation of the Mission, better known as the Vincentians, and the Daughters of Charity. Doing apostolic work in the college seminary, I got to know the Missionaries of Charity, the Little Sisters of the Poor and the Carmelite Sisters of the Aged and Infirm. Also, during my college years, two new religious communities were being formed, the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal and the Sisters of Life. I could go on and on.
I trust that so many active Catholics, here in Paterson and, literally, throughout the world can share similar experiences of getting to know women and men living the vocation of consecrated religious life in so many varied religious communities. In these seven months as Bishop, I have been inspired and greatly encouraged to begin to meet so many generous and dedicated women and men religious who serve our Diocesan Church in so many communities, parishes and ministries. I am very grateful to Sister of Christian Charity Joan Daniel Healey, our Diocese’s Delegate for Religious, and to the superiors of our religious Communities for welcoming me to their Diocese and for their spirit of collaboration.
In closing, I wish to recognize another collaborative effort amongst our communities of men and women religious. Each of the communities has a vocation director and, under the leadership of Sister Pat Stringer, O.P. (a Caldwell Dominican), they sponsor vocation events so that young and “not so young” women and men who feel that God may be calling them to the consecrated or religious life can learn more and be encouraged to discern and respond to that call. For more information, you can go to our diocesan website. The link is: https://rcdop.org/religious.
On this 25th “World Day for Consecrated Life” let us all continue to give thanks and pray for all those living the vocation of consecrated life, especially here in our Diocese, and those who have personally inspired and taught us. Let us also remember to pray for and encourage the men and women God continues to call, as we pray for an increase in vocations to consecrated life.