BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
Dear Grandfathers and Grandmothers,
Dear Elderly Friends,
“I am with you always.”
(Mt 28:20)
This is the promise the Lord made to his disciples before he ascended into heaven. They are the words that he repeats to you today, dear grandfathers and grandmothers, dear elderly friends. “I am with you always” are also the words that I, as Bishop of Rome and an elderly person like yourselves, would like to address to you on this first World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly. The whole Church is close to you — to us — and cares about you, loves you and does not want to leave you alone!
With these words, Pope Francis begins his message for the “First World Day for Grandparents and the Elderly.” Read the full text of the message here.
After this warm introduction in which the Holy Father includes himself amongst those who are “elderly,” Pope Francis recognizes how difficult the pandemic has been, especially for those who are older. He continues by saying, “The Lord is aware of all that we have been through in this time. He is close to those who felt isolated and alone, feelings that became more acute during the pandemic.”
He then speaks of Ss. Joachim and Anne, the parents of Mary and the grandparents of Jesus. The Church celebrates the Feast of Ss. Joachim and Anne on July 26 and recognizes them as the patron saints of grandparents. Pope Francis has now begun an annual recognition of grandparents and the elderly on the fourth Sunday of July, so that it will always be close to the feast day. These celebrations are an opportunity for all of us to pause and reflect on the gift of grandparents and the elderly in our lives, families, parishes, and communities.
Families that are blessed by being in close contact with grandparents (and great-grandparents) so often recognize, not only how helpful grandparents can be in raising children, but also that the wisdom that comes from age and experience can be an invaluable treasure. During the pandemic, we saw how difficult it was for so many grandparents and their families to be physically separated from one another and we learned that simple, (seemingly) “everyday” blessings, such as a hug, or a kiss, or spending time together are gifts that we should never take for granted.
Long before the pandemic, perhaps especially in recent decades, as a society and culture, it seems that we have struggled to appreciate and recognize how important it is to respect and care for our “senior citizens.” We speak about the dangers of a “materialistic” culture, focused on the “bottom line” and profits and the pressures that come with those values or priorities. These circumstances can lead to situations in which the elderly and those who need assistance with daily living are looked upon as a burden. As people of faith, we must resist these forces and temptations. Could it be that our experience of the pandemic will help to remind us that our elderly family and community members are a true blessing to all of us and we each have a responsibility to show them respect and, especially, our love.
As Pope Francis continues his message, he says that we will not come out of the pandemic the same as we were before, that we will be “either better or worse.” He goes on to say to grandparents and the elderly,
I want to tell you that you are needed in order to help build, in fraternity and social friendship, the world of tomorrow: the world in which we, together with our children and grandchildren, will live once the storm has subsided. All of us must “take an active part in renewing and supporting our troubled societies.” Among the pillars that support this new edifice, there are three that you, better than anyone else, can help to set up. Those three pillars are dreams, memory, and prayer.
I would like to share a few personal reflections as we look forward to the “First World Day of Grandparents and the Elderly.” First, as the child of immigrants, I did not have the chance to know my own grandparents very well. However, over the years, I came to appreciate my grandparents, especially my maternal grandfather, for the impact they had on my parents, especially in passing on the gift of faith. No family is perfect and each family is unique. Hopefully, each of us can give thanks for something that we have received from our grandparents and those who are able to be in contact with their grandparents can personally show their gratitude on July 25 and 26.
Secondly, this moment offers us an opportunity to give thanks for and offer our prayers and support to all those who care for the elderly. We think of the way in which the pandemic impacted and continues to impact those who work (serve) in nursing homes and senior citizen residences. The administrators, health care professionals, staff and volunteers who care for our elderly are very often “unsung heroes” in our society. We can all take this opportunity to show our gratitude. Also, there is an important dynamic of family life that, perhaps, is not spoken about as often as it could or should be discussed. In so many families there comes a time when adult children (or nieces and nephews) need to care for aging parents, aunts, uncles, and other family members. I am personally aware of this challenge, as I experienced it with my sister and brother (and their spouses) when my Mom showed signs of Parkinson’s and had to “give up her car keys” and then move from her own home to assisted living and to a nursing home. These moments can be a real challenge for siblings and families, but they can also be moments of grace. Maybe the simplest advice I can offer is “hang in there,” be patient with one another, and know that God will offer blessings and strength in the midst of the challenges.
Finally, let us give thanks and recognize all those who are “spiritual grandparents” to us, whether they be biological grandparents or the “grandparents” that God gives us in the family of the Church. Here I am especially thinking of our retired priests and retired religious sisters and brothers who are such a blessing in our families, parishes, and Diocese. In a special and personal way, I wish to thank the retired priests of our Diocese. They have been so kind and welcoming to me and they have also been very helpful, sharing their wisdom and counsel.
I will conclude with a “combined quote” in which Pope Francis, toward the conclusion of his message, cites our “Pope Emeritus” Benedict XVI,
Finally, prayer. As my predecessor, Pope Benedict, himself a saintly elderly person who continues to pray and work for the Church, once said: “the prayer of the elderly can protect the world, helping it perhaps more effectively than the frenetic activity of many others.” He spoke those words in 2012, toward the end of his pontificate. There is something beautiful here. Your prayer is a very precious resource: a deep breath that the Church and the world urgently need
(cf. Evangelii Gaudium, 262).