PROSPECT PARK On Oct. 18, World Mission Sunday was marked by the universal Church with Pope Francis leading the celebration at the Vatican with an Angelus message thanking the missionaries, priests, laity and consecrated persons who spread the Gospel message to all ends of the world.
The entire month of October is dedicated to the missions and this year’s theme was taken from the Book of Isaiah, “Baptized and Sent. Weavers of Fraternity.”
Throughout the Diocese of Paterson, those serving in the missions marked the day including religious sisters, who are students at Assumption College for Sisters in Denville, many of whom come from mission areas and pray and support the life-giving presence of the Church among the poor and marginalized.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s official diocesan World Mission Sunday Mass was a socially distanced celebration held in St. Paul Church here on the 29th Sunday in Ordinary Time. Msgr. Edward Kurtyka, pastor of St. Paul’s and diocesan judicial vicar on the Tribunal, was main celebrant of the Mass. The Mass was coordinated by the diocesan Mission Office at which two students from Holy Spirit School in Pequannock were honored for their participation in Propagation of Faith’s Missionary Childhood Association’s annual Christmas art contest. The two students, Sophia Felix and Jessica Garcia, both eighth-graders, will have their artwork on display during Advent and throughout the Christmas season at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.
In his homily, Msgr. Kurtyka said, “On World Mission Sunday, Catholics gather to celebrate the Eucharist and to pledge support for the work of evangelization all around the world. Of the 3,000 dioceses in the world, about 1,000 are designated as missionary dioceses. They need assistance from more established dioceses.”
Msgr. Kurtyka noted in his homily that the United States was once considered a mission country, receiving support from Europe. “This annual celebration gives us a chance to recall the importance of mission work for the life of the whole Church. It reminds us we are all one in Christ throughout the world and that we are all committed to carry on the mission of Christ despite our differences in language, customs and culture.”
At the end of the Mass, the annual awards ceremony was held and St. Gerard School in Paterson was honored for its consistent service to the mission areas. Filippini Sister JoAnn Pompa, principal of St. Gerard School, was present to receive the Global Charism Award on behalf of the school.
Mila Burdeos, director of the diocesan mission office, said about Sister JoAnn, “Today, I am so happy and grateful to God for knowing this principal, whose charism for the missions is par excellence. She is a great inspiration to me, to her faculty and all her students. Her entire school prays and gives generously to the missions of the Church around the world.”
Sister JoAnn said, “We are committed to serve the missions. St. Lucy Filippini wanted every corner of the world to make God known and to love and serve him. We carry on her mission in helping the poor and children around the world. Our students know that there are children less fortunate than they are. We are happy to accept this token appreciation for our service to the missions.”
The Diocese of Paterson through the Pontifical Mission Office coordinates activities to encourage and to inspire the faithful to offer prayer and financial sacrifice to support the ongoing missionary works of the Church.
Through the Missionary Cooperation Plan, the Diocese of Paterson has sent assistance to dioceses in Ghana, Haiti, India, Nigeria, Philippines, Tanzania and Uganda. More than $245,000 was donated to these countries to build new churches, schools and orphanages as well as medical clinics for families and self-help projects to poor communities.
About 30 religious orders and communities plus one non-profit organization who serve in Angola, Belize, Canada, China, Columbia, Ethiopia, Kenya, Peru, Korea, Madagascar and Venezuela were also recipients of the support through the Mission Appeal.
The Paterson Diocese also supported Black and Indian Missions and home missions. The Church of Paterson also supported the Catholic Near East Welfare Association to support the churches and people in the Middle East suffering from war and poverty.
Burdeos said at the Mass, “Today, together with all the Catholic churches around the world, we celebrate this unique and very special day to remind us that we belong only to one family in mission.”