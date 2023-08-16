World Youth Day pilgrimage inspires group from diocese

The more than 1 million young people and adults who attended the recent World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon, Portugal, were boisterous in expressing their faith. They had fun smiling, laughing, and talking as they met fellow Catholics from around the globe.
But everything got quiet at the start of adoration during a prayer vigil with Pope Francis near the end of WYD, held Aug. 1–6. The 46 pilgrims of the Paterson Diocese, who attended WYD, experienced the solemnity of the moment.
“When everyone saw Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament on the altar, they said, ‘Jesus is here,’ and went silent,” said Christopher Herrera Abreu, 23, of St. Stephen Parish in Paterson. He was one of a total of 87 attendees who went with a group from the Paterson and Metuchen dioceses.
In the excitement of WYD and its dazzling array of activities, pilgrims stayed focused on their mission: to express and deepen their faith. Local attendees joined Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for the pilgrimage, which included a trip to the holy shrine at Fatima.
WYD pilgrims from the diocese — youth, young people, adults, deacons, and priests — basked in the excitement of seeing Pope Francis — many for the first time. They joined him for the welcoming ceremony, Stations of the Cross, a vigil, and closing Mass.
Like Abreu, another first-timer was Bethany Giegerich, 16, of Christ the King Parish in the New Vernon neighborhood of Harding Township.
“The pope was so relatable. He made a connection with the young people. He told us not to be afraid, share our faith with the world, and get closer to him,” Giegerich said. “It was great to gather with so many young people who are proud to be Catholic.”
Another first-timer energized by Pope Francis was Deacon Sebastián Muñoz Chavarría, 25, a diocesan seminarian, who assisted at the group’s daily Masses. He anticipates being ordained a diocesan priest next year.
“Pope Francis was joyful and hopeful. I got emotional. It was like seeing Peter [the first pope of the Church]. He told us not to give up; we must affirm that we find life in Jesus,” Deacon Muñoz said. He said seeing young people at adoration “gave me hope for the Church.”
Pilgrims enjoyed catechetical sessions in English by great minds in the Church. Bishop Sweeney gave catechesis to groups in Spanish.
Bishop Sweeney was one of 60 bishops from the United States. It was his fourth WYD. When the bishop interacted with pilgrims, smiles, laughter, and stories abounded.
“The bishop related to us and guided us in trying to deepen our relationship with Jesus and make new friends,” Giegerich said.
Jonathan Camiolo, the WYD coordinator for the diocese, called the pilgrimage “a great experience.”
“The group bonded and made beautiful connections,” said Camiolo, also Christ the King’s pastoral associate. This was his fourth WYD. “We pray they bring back their love of Christ as missionary disciples.”
Inspired, Abreu said, “I will take the pope’s message — Be not afraid — back home to the people around me.” He plans to share his experience with religious education students at St. Stephen’s “to get them excited about having their own experiences.”
Reflecting on the trip, Giegerich said, “I hope I remember every moment.” In the fall, she plans to start serving as a peer leader with BOLD youth ministry at Christ the King.
“I want to help young people grow in their faith,” Giegerich said.