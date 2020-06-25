Writes novena to saint

MADISON In the wake of nationwide calls to end racial inequality, many Catholics are getting involved to affirm and protect the human dignity of each person. The U.S. Bishops have called Catholics to pray, listen, study, reflect and respond to ensure that all human life is respected following the principles of Catholic social teaching.
Christina Ferguson, a member of St. Paul’s Young Adults at St. Paul’s Inside the Walls: the Diocese’s Evangelization Center here, felt compelled to write a novena through the intercession of St. Katharine Drexel on racial justice. The novena began on Juneteenth (June 19), also known as Freedom Day, which celebrates the 1865 emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States, and ends June 27.
“Like so many others, my husband and I wanted to tangibly act to address the injustice that is systemically lacking in minority communities. We believe that as Catholics, we are called to act, give and pray for justice,” said Ferguson, who is also a parishioner of Assumption Parish in Morristown. “Ultimately, I knew that my two-year old would learn about this tumultuous time in our history one day and there is a good chance he would ask me what it was like and what I did about it. I knew I’d better have an answer for him.”
The novena is through the intercession of St. Katharine Drexel, who was born in 1858 and died at the age of 96. She was canonized a saint in 2000. She is the patron saint of philanthropy and racial justice. In 1891, she became a religious sister leaving behind her father’s fortune and life as an heir. She was an advocate for minorities crusading for better educational opportunities and standing against racial discrimination in the Philadelphia area.
Ferguson said, “I am inspired by her life because it is what living a missionary discipleship looks like — dedicating one’s spirit, wealth and unique gifts to the spiritual and material flourishing of others.”
Catholic social teaching is a central and essential element of the faith and Catholics have an obligation to understand and put it into practice according to the U.S Bishops.
Ferguson, who studied Catholic social teaching while pursuing her undergraduate degree, said, “I fell in love with this rich and real application of my faith to the world around me. It was the first moment I realized my faith must not be relegated to Sundays or the confines of my heart — it was an everyday, lived-out-loud responsibility.”
As a member of St. Paul’s Young Adults, she is able to live out her faith with her peers through many different opportunities. She has been a part of the young adult community for three years and said, “It has been an anchor in our lives — the source of many friendships and welcoming spiritual home,” she said.
According to Ferguson, “Catholics have a three-pronged responsibility — to pray, act and give. A response that ignores one or more of these is not enough. We first must pray for justice, for the changing of hearts, institutions and systems. We must advocate for each of these in our families, communities and with our elected officials. Moreover, we must give of ourselves, almost to the point of it hurting — an amount, whatever it is, that reflects our desire to sacrifice for another, just as Christ sacrificed for us all. Ultimately, all three come down to standing in solidarity with those who are affected by racial injustice to viewing their unjust treatment as our own. It is only when we can do this that we will be compelled enough to act.”