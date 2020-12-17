BISHOP KEVIN J. SWEENEY
On Dec. 3, I received an email from a parishioner that included a request, “Might you, dear bishop, consider decreeing a Year of St. Joseph for our diocese?” Included with the request was a reminder that Dec. 8 would be the 150th anniversary of the declaration (by Blessed Pope Pius IX) of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church (1870–2020). Also included was a list of 11 dioceses in the country that had already announced they would have a “Year of St. Joseph” in 2021.
The parishioner concluded by offering some resources to consider. She wrote:
“To aid you in this endeavor and in your discernment, Father Donald Calloway, vicar provincial for the Marian Fathers, has published a 33-day program of preparation and consecration to St. Joseph (in a book) titled ‘Consecration to St. Joseph: The Wonders of our Spiritual Father.’ It is the most comprehensive program of its kind and can be used by individuals, groups, families, parishes and entire diocese. It is available in English and Spanish. This would be a wonderful resource for our diocese to use and you can learn more about it here.”
Even as I had begun reading the email, I had been thinking of Father Calloway’s book, because I had received two copies of the book when I left my parish in Brooklyn this past June. The fact that I had received two copies had made me ask myself, “Is God trying to tell me something?” But in the busyness of moving and beginning my new ministry here in Paterson, the two copies were sitting in my book case, unopened, but not forgotten. Sometime in mid- or late-November, I opened the book and was immediately impressed. I was able to reply to the person who emailed me that I was not only familiar with the book, but was currently on Day 5 of the 33-day consecration. As I write this column, I am on Day 13.
In my reply to the email, I told the parishioner that I would prayerfully consider her request and get back to her in 28 days or so, after I finished my own “Consecration”. Obviously, things changed pretty dramatically when, five days later, our Holy Father proclaimed a “Year of St. Joseph” for the universal Church! (I have not yet had a chance to ask the parishioner if she went over my head, emailed Pope Francis directly, and received a quicker and much more definite reply?)
I would imagine that everyone reading this column already has heard about Pope Francis proclaiming a “Year of St. Joseph,” from Dec. 8, 2020 to Dec. 8, 2021. You may also know that he has written an “Apostolic Letter,” Patris Corde, (With a Father’s Heart), which is available online and I would encourage everyone to read. I hope that we will be able as individuals, families, parishes and a Diocese to prayerfully reflect on, discuss and learn from this beautiful reflection during the course of the coming year.
I am convinced that it is by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit that our Holy Father has made this announcement and given this gift, not only to the Universal Church, but to the whole world. Now that the Holy Father has made this announcement, we begin the process of receiving this gift. While some dioceses were already thinking about and planning for a “Year of St. Joseph,” many other dioceses, like our own, will begin to discern ways in which we can participate in this “Holy Year.” As I mentioned the Holy Father’s Apostolic Letter, there was also a decree, Quemadmodum Deus, issued by the Apostolic Penitentiary, which describes ways in which the faithful can participate in the Year of St. Joseph, gaining indulgences, including a Plenary Indulgence. Again, there is a great deal of information about this decree online. You can find a helpful article here.
I have already begun to speak and work with diocesan leaders to begin to formulate a plan or program for ways in which we, as a Diocese, can share in the blessings and graces of this “Holy Year.” As soon as possible, we will be offering resources for those who wish to learn more about the “Year of St. Joseph,” what it means and how we can participate. I hope that very early in 2021 we will be able to offer at least preliminary information as to the ways in which we will be able to participate and celebrate as families, parishes and Diocese in this “Year of St. Joseph.”
For the moment, for those who are anxious to get started, I would recommend Father Calloway’s website, possibly purchasing the book, and considering a “Consecration to St. Joseph.” As I am a little more than one-third of the way towards completing the 33-day program, I have learned a great deal about and drawn closer to St. Joseph. I am gaining an appreciation for another part of the beauty of our Catholic faith and spiritual tradition, especially the gift of the Saints and their intercession.
Near the conclusion of Patris Corde, Pope Francis writes:
“… The saints help all the faithful ‘to strive for the holiness and the perfection of their particular state of life.’ Their lives are concrete proof that it is possible to put the Gospel into practice.
Jesus told us: ‘Learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart’ (Mt 11:29). The lives of the saints too are examples to be imitated. St. Paul explicitly says this: ‘Be imitators of me!’ (1 Cor 4:16). By his eloquent silence, St. Joseph says the same…”