CLIFTON Beginning on Feb. 15 and culminating on March 19, priests, deacons, religious, and laypersons from around the Diocese will be sharing video reflections on the Litany of St. Joseph prayer to mark the Year of St. Joseph. The 33-day video reflections coincide with those making a Consecration to St. Joseph on his feast day March 19.
On the Diocese’s Facebook pages, which can be found in English @patersondiocese and in Spanish @diocesispaterson, the one- to two-minute videos reflections will be posted. Bishop Sweeney will share two reflections, starting and ending the initiative.
“Each of the videos is a very personal reflection on a particular phrase from the Litany of St. Joseph,” said Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar of evangelization, who is part of the committee coordinating the Year of St. Joseph activities for the Diocese. “The presenters were given nothing but the title and an invitation to share their thoughts and insights so they are direct and ‘unscripted’ or ‘unedited’ reactions to St. Joseph from the heart of each presenter. Hopefully between each presenter and each listener, heart will speak to the heart.”
The video reflections to St. Joseph come at a timely moment as the Diocese officially relaunched its social media effort to reach the faithful just one month before Pope Francis announced the Year of St. Joseph on Dec. 8, 2020.
As part of the plan for observing the Year of St. Joseph, the videos aim to let the faithful gain a deeper relationship with St. Joseph. Some of the titles of St. Joseph that the video presenters reflected on include St. Joseph, Most Faithful; Pilar of Families; and Protector of the Holy Church.
“I personally reflected on St. Joseph as ‘most chaste’ and ‘model of workmen (and women),’ ” said Father Manning. “Both had me thinking more about St. Joseph than I had in a while and gave me a few new insights into him. Out of respect for Mary’s virginity, he accepted it himself. His chastity was protected of and at service of others’ purity. And amazingly, the Architect and Carpenter of the cosmos, Jesus, assumed an earthly trade and worked side-by-side with his foster-father, St. Joseph.”
Some of the laity who will be sharing videos include families who volunteer or work in ministries at their parish and the Diocese, and staff members of Catholic Charities’ agencies in the Diocese.
In addition to the 33-day video reflections, many activities are planned for the Year of St. Joseph in the Paterson Diocese. Every Wednesday on the diocesan Facebook pages, reflections to St. Joseph will be posted featuring images of the saint and depictions of the Holy Family.
Recently, Bishop Emeritus Serratelli’s book, “Scriptural Novena to St. Joseph,” was published and is now available for those who are interested in praying and reading about nine biblical reflections on St. Joseph.
On Friday, Feb. 26, at 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Inside the Walls will offer “With a Father’s Heart: A Men’s Evening of Lenten Reflection” with Bishop Sweeney, Father Manning, and fathers and musical guests. There will be brief witness talks reflecting on “St. Joseph and My Work,” “St. Joseph and My Fatherhood,” and “St. Joseph and My Manhood.” Afterward, there will be prayer on the Seven Sorrows and Joys of St. Joseph. Because of space limitations due to the pandemic, the program will be held virtually via Zoom. To register, insidethewalls.org/lentenreflection.
On Saturday, May 1, a Seven-Stations Pilgrimage in honor of St. Joseph will begin in the Diocese. The pilgrimage can be completed by visiting seven designated pilgrimage sites from parishes, shrines, and institutions in the Diocese dedicated to St. Joseph. More information on the pilgrimage will be forthcoming. It culminates on Dec. 8. Bishop Sweeney will celebrate a final Pilgrimage Mass on Dec. 8.
In his column in the Beacon on Jan. 14, the Bishop wrote, “Between the global pandemic and our country’s ongoing political strife, these are difficult times, and a flourishing devotion to the foster father of the Lord may be the powerful balm we need. If you have not yet started to live the Year of St. Joseph, do not panic; there’s still plenty of time but please, think and pray about living the Year of St. Joseph. How will we participate? What difference will it make? Could it be that God is offering to us, through the Church, just what we need at just the right moment?”