Retired priests grateful to have a place to call home at Nazareth Village

CHESTER Monday through Friday at noon, the stories of the priesthood are remembered — the baptisms and weddings celebrated, the happy memories of the faithful people of a parish and the difficult times of sadness and tragedy. These are stories shared by the priests who lived them, sometimes known as their “war stories” because of the glory they have felt serving as priests for the Paterson Diocese.



The conversations filled with joy and laughter take place around a home cooked meal during lunch at Nazareth Village here, the diocesan retired priests’ residence where currently 11 clergy members are living. Nazareth Village here, which these priests call home, allows them fraternity with their brother priests and at the same time independence. While they are retired from active ministry, many serve faithfully at parishes celebrating weekend Masses or take part in diocesan events.



Father Edward Davey, who said he feels 92 years young, enjoys living at Nazareth Village and has been resident there for 17 years. “It’s wonderful because you’re with a family who cares. I sometimes sympathize with the priests that live by themselves. Here at Nazareth Village, you never feel alone and when you want to be alone you have your own living space.”



Nazareth Village is one of the ministries supported by the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, which also supports diocesan Catholic Charities, Catholic elementary schools in inner-city areas and seminarian education. Parishes also benefit through the Appeal’s rebate program.



Before moving to Nazareth Village, Father Davey served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Newton for 19 years. He has served as a priest for the Paterson Diocese for almost 65 years and will be marking his jubilee at the next Priests Jubilee Mass in June. Although he is 92, Father Davey said he feels like he’s 70. “I still can drive,” said Father Davey. “I thank God I’m able to do that. It allows me to still serve at local parishes. I like going out and I like being with the people. Even though we’re retired we’re not hermits. It makes you feel like you’re still needed.”



Father Davey can often be found celebrating Mass in Our Lady of the Mountain Church in Long Valley. He also has served when the need came up at St. Mark and St. Luke parishes also in Long Valley and St. Jude Parish in Hopatcong.



Every now and then, Father Davey runs into a former parishioner — he recalled the time he met a former parishioner of his from Our Lady of Valley Parish in Wayne, while on a pilgrimage at St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.



“I’ll meet people and they’ll say, ‘You baptized me.’ No matter where I go in the world, I find someone that remembers me,” said Father Davey.



Each priest-resident at Nazareth has a sitting room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. In addition, common rooms include a recreation room, library, refectory, TV room, parlors, laundry, physical therapy room, and exercise room. The priests are charged a portion of their monthly pension as rent. Nazareth Village is under the direction of the diocesan Office of Clergy Personnel with Msgr. Raymond Lopatesky serving as director of Nazareth Village.



Bishop Emeritus Rodimer led the Diocese’s planning for a retirement facility for diocesan priests more than 20 years ago so there would be a supportive independent living facility for priests. Today, Nazareth Village consists of 10 condominiums that have been connected to form five large buildings — Our Lady of Nazareth Residence, St. Joseph Residence, St. Francis Residence, St. John Vianney Residence, Cabrini Home Health Care Facility, and “The Carriage House” maintenance building.



The cornerstone and heart of Nazareth Village is its chapel — Our Lady Mother of Priests Chapel — allowing priests to celebrate Mass when they are not helping out in area parishes.



In addition to the independent apartments, and with the astronomical cost of nursing home care, Nazareth Village also has a home health care residence — Cabrini Residence. It can accommodate some priests at the fraction of the cost of assisted living facilities. Cabrini Residence houses priests with special limited health needs, such as bathing, dressing, getting up or going to bed, administering medication and physical therapy. The home health care model allows priests to “age in place,” by providing them with shelter, companionship, hospitality, utilities, meals and some, although limited, health and rehabilitative services.



With its rural and quiet setting, Nazareth Village is also open as a place for private retreats to all priests and deacons of the Diocese. Priests of the Diocese are welcome at any time to visit and spend time with the senior priests.



In gratitude to all those who support the priests living at Nazareth Village, Father Davey said, “We pray everyday for the priests of our Diocese, the Bishop, the religious and all the people at our Masses. We know we have many benefactors and we are very thankful.”

[To support the 2017 Bishop’s Annual Appeal with a pledge, visit the diocesan website at www.2017appeal.org or call (973) 777-8818, ext. 215. Information on Nazareth Village, www.nazarethvillage.net.]