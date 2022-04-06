Young adult volunteers prepare Holy Oils for Chrism Mass

MADISON Six young adult volunteers prepared 420 bottles with three different Holy Oils on March 26 in the Evangelization Center at St. Paul Inside the Walls here for the upcoming diocesan Chrism Mass.
Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will bless and consecrate the Oil of Chrism, and bless the Oil of the Sick and the Oil of Catechumens during the Diocese’s annual Chrism Mass on Monday, April 11 at 6:45 p.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Baptist in Paterson.
Father Jared Brogan, director of the diocesan Office of Worship, oversaw the preparation of the oils at St. Paul’s. Holy Chrism is used for the Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, and Holy Orders, and the dedication of churches and altars; the Oil of the Sick is used for the Sacrament of Anointing of the Sick; and the Oil of Catechumens is used to anoint all those to be baptized, both adults and infants.