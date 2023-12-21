Young adults at St. Paul Inside the Walls get into Christmas spirit at annual gala

About 80 young adults of St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison celebrated the holiday season on Dec. 8 at their annual Christmas Gala, held in the Catholic center for evangelization.
The gala was preceded by a Mass in St. Paul’s chapel to commemorate the feast day of the Immaculate Conception that day. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the Mass. Concelebrating were Father Paul Manning, the diocesan vicar for evangelization, and Father Pawel Tomczyk, a diocesan priest. He serves as director of pastoral formation and assistant professor of moral theology at Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology in South Orange. All three priests attended the gala afterward.