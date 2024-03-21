Young adults deepen faith through Eucharistic adoration

Catholic young adults of the Paterson Diocese came together with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney for Praise and Worship with Eucharistic adoration, music, and confession on March 10 at St. Mary’s Parish in Pompton Lakes. Participants included Franciscan Father John Aherne of St. Mary’s. Fellowship followed praise and worship.
The evening with Bishop Sweeney was one of many local observances for the three-year National Eucharistic Revival. It’s a movement to restore understanding and devotion to the great mystery of the Eucharist in the United States by helping Catholics renew their worship of Jesus Christ in the Eucharist.