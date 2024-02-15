Young adults gather for Eucharistic praise

Corazón Puro held Eucharistic adoration on Feb. 9 at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Chapel and the Bishop Rodimer Catholic Campus Ministry Center in Haledon. The event brought together Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, who founded Corazón Puro, for an evening of praise, worship, and Eucharistic adoration. Established in the Bronx, the Friars serve the Paterson Diocese from Prince of Peace Chapel, which is also home to the Catholic Campus Ministry of William Paterson University in Wayne. The Catholic Church in the United States is now in a National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. It aims to inspire, educate, and unite the faithful in a more intimate relationship with Jesus in the Eucharist.