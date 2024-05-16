Young adults spend time in presence of Jesus in adoration

Notre Dame of Mount Carmel Church in the Cedar Knolls neighborhood of Hanover Township hosted adoration for young adults on May 9. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated the adoration. The Paterson Diocese has been sponsoring adoration for young adults in various locations as part of its activities to observe the National Eucharistic Renewal. Assisting with the adoration were Father Paddy O’Donovan, Notre Dame pastor; Father Alex Nevitt, Notre Dame parochial vicar; Father Duberney Villamizar, pastor of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish in Morristown and diocesan vicar for Hispanic affairs; Father Frank Lennie, parochial vicar of St. Anthony Parish in Hawthorne; and Father John Calabro, teacher/chaplain of Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta. Deacon Eric Kispert of Notre Dame also assisted, while Marc Luciani, Notre Dame sacristan, served at the adoration. Quinn Furnald, Notre Dame contemporary worship director and youth minister, led the music. Notre Dame’s young adults led hospitality afterward.