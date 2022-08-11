Young men discerning vocations meet with Bishop at Mass, barbecue

CHESTER Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney joined newly ordained diocesan priests, seminarians, and young men, who are discerning their vocation, on Aug. 5 for a Mass and barbecue, sponsored by the diocesan Vocations Office and held at St. Lawrence the Martyr Church here. The event included evening prayer and Mass, a barbecue cooked and served by members of the Paterson Federation of the Knights of Columbus, and a game of soccer. At the Mass, the Bishop preached about his devotion to St. John Vianney, whose feast day the Church celebrated the day before.