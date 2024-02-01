Young men invited to join Bishop on retreat to discern God’s call

Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney will lead a discernment retreat to help participating young men discover their calling in life from Friday, March 1 to Sunday, March 3, at the Loyola Jesuit Center in Morristown.
During the retreat, Bishop Sweeney will give several talks about how to listen for God’s call and about the priesthood. Retreat participants will join him in morning prayer, Masses, and Eucharistic adoration. It will include an opportunity to receive confession.
There will also be time for quiet personal reflection and prayer, group discussions, socialization, and recreation, such as games, sports, or walks.
“The retreat will be a time of prayer so these young men can step away from their busy lives and talk to God and hear him speaking to them. Maybe something will inspire them to move in a particular direction in life, whether it be the priesthood or religious, married, or single life,” said Father Ed Rama, director of the Office of Vocations of the Paterson Diocese, which is sponsoring the event. “The retreat also will enable them to understand the priesthood better and deepen their faith.”
There is no fee for the 3-day, 2-overnight retreat. Meals are included. Each retreatant has a private room. Registration is required.
“The retreat will give these young men a great opportunity to talk with Bishop Sweeney one-on-one while also giving the bishop a chance to get to know men who are thinking about the priesthood,” Father Rama said.
For more information or to register, call Father Ed Rama at 973-777-8818, ext. 715, email [email protected] org./