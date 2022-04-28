Young parishioner finalist for Catholic Charities USA Volunteer of the Year Award

PATERSON Less than two years ago on New Year’s Eve, 13-year-old Peyton Triano made a resolution to give back and help others most in need and since that time she has been supporting the Father English Food Pantry, part of Catholic Family and Community Services, an agency of diocesan Catholic Charities. Through her self-built non-profit organization, Compassionate Kids N.J., Triano has delivered kid-friendly groceries to the food pantry every month since making that resolution through fundraisers and the sale of baked goods, which she makes herself.
Because of her volunteer efforts, Catholic Charities USA has recognized her as one of its six finalists for Volunteer of the Year. Catholic Charities made the announcement during National Volunteer Week. Triano has been honored on a diocesan level as a diocesan Catholic Charities Caritas Award recipient.
“Being nominated for the Volunteer of the Year award is so special because I was nominated by the people I work with at the food pantry,” said Triano. “I think they are all such caring people that is why it is very special they thought I was worthy of this honor. It also means that other kids my age will see that it doesn’t matter how old you are, you can still make a difference.”
Diocesan Catholic Charities is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in the state, providing help and creating hope for thousands of people in need each day. The agencies have more than 200 dedicated volunteers who support the ministry. In 2021, volunteers provided more than 43,000 hours of service.
Scott Milliken, CEO of Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Our volunteers are the lifeblood of what we do. Volunteers help stock our food pantries, provide companionship for senior citizens, give back to our veterans, help those in recovery, are friends to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and do so much more.”
Jenna and Patrick Triano said of their daughter, “Our family is so proud of Peyton every day. She is such a bright spot in everyone’s day and she makes sure that none of us ever forgets how blessed we are. She finds the silver lining in every situation and reminds us that we have the power to make things better for other people.”
Catholic Charities in the Diocese of Paterson is a member agency of Catholic Charities USA. Catholic Charities agencies throughout the United States bring together a network of more than 30,000 volunteers of all ages, backgrounds and religious beliefs.
Annually, Catholic Charities USA recognizes a Volunteer of the Year. The CCUSA Volunteer of the Year Award, given annually since 1998, is granted to an individual who embodies the mission of CCUSA to provide critical services to those in need, advocate for justice in social structures and call the entire Church and other people of good will to do the same.
“Volunteering is one of the most important parts of my life because I believe that everyone has something special about them that they can use to help others,” Triano said. “I really love feeling like I am making someone’s day better.”
Triano took up baking as a hobby right before the COVID-19 pandemic. Her family noticed that she was incredibly gifted and they started posting pictures of her creations on social media.
With bakeries and supermarkets closed or having limited service, friends and neighbors started asking if Triano could make something for them. She was happy to do so and became busy very fast. She started her own business — Eat Sweet, which was soon booming, but she wanted something more. She kept telling her family members and friends that she wanted to do something good with the funds she earned.
Before being so actively involved in the work of Father English, her family, parishioners of Our Lady of the Magnificat in Kinnelon, would often volunteer at Catholic Charities agencies. Then one night, during the height of the pandemic, she noticed the long lines at the Father English food pantry during a regional broadcast. Prior to COVID-19 that pantry fed 5,000 to 7,000 people each month. Since the start of COVID-19, it has served more than 20,000 each month. She was motivated and driven to support Catholic Charities.
Carlos Roldan, director of the food pantries for Diocesan Catholic Charities, said, “Peyton is an incredible human being. She has inspired others to give through her kindness. COVID-19 has brought us so many challenges, but we have been able to persevere through thanks to beautiful people like Peyton. We are so proud of her on this well-deserved national recognition.”
To date, she has raised more than $25,000 in fundraisers and earned close to $20,000 from her own business efforts. In the past two years, Triano has helped feed more than 30,000 children, women, and men.
“We truly are so thankful to Catholic Charities for how much they have welcomed Peyton with open arms and given her a place that she can feel like she is really making a difference. They treat her as an equal and the amount of self-confidence they have given her in her everyday life has been immeasurable,” her parents said.
“I feel proud and blessed when I am helping out at Catholic Charities,” Triano told The Beacon. I love getting to know the people and it makes me feel like I have an important purpose.”