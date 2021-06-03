CLIFTON On Pentecost Sunday, May 23, young people at St. Paul Church here received the Sacrament of Confirmation administered by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney. Father Leonardo Jaramillo, pastor, assisted the Bishop.
St. Paul’s history began in 1912 when St. Nicholas Parish in Passaic began organizing a mission in Clifton with Masses being celebrated in the Harding Avenue firehouse. A church was built on Union Avenue in 1914 and Father Paul Guterl was named the first pastor that same year and served until 1946. The present church was built in 1938.