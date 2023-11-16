Corazón Puro held a Night of Eucharistic Praise on Nov. 10 at Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Chapel and the Bishop Rodimer Catholic Campus Ministry Center in Haledon. The event brought together young people with Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, which founded Corazón Puro, for an evening of praise and worship and Eucharistic adoration. Established in the Bronx, the Friars serve the Paterson Diocese from Prince of Peace Chapel, also home to Catholic Campus Ministry of William Paterson University in Wayne. Corazón Puro forms young people to live a Christian lifestyle to the highest standard and calls them to become leaders, formed through sound theology and service. The Catholic Church in the United States is now in the midst of a National Eucharistic Revival, a three-year initiative by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. It aims to inspire, educate, and unite the faithful in a more intimate relationship with Jesus in the Eucharist.