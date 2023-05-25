Young people of Mendham parish receive confirmation

Bishop Emeritus Arthur J. Serratelli visited St. Joseph Parish in Mendham to celebrate Mass on May 8. There, he administered confirmation to young people of the parish. Concelebrating the Mass were Father Joseph Anginoli, St. Joseph’s pastor; Father Vic Karljohn R.R. Leviste, parochial vicar; and Father David Monteleone, pastor of St. Philip the Apostle Parish in Clifton. They were assisted by Deacon Peter Cistaro of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Parsippany. He also serves as director of the diocesan Permanent Diaconate.