Young people reflect on ‘eternal life’ at Mass and Holy Hour with Bishop

ROCKAWAY When Brie Milovic, a senior in high school, thinks about something eternal, she believes it’s hard to imagine, but the belief in eternal life is what helped her get through a great loss when her friend’s mother passed away last April.
“This belief (in eternal life) allowed me to get past my grief,” said Milovic. “A lot of it helped my friend and her family by giving them that silver lining that this isn’t the end. It’s just the beginning as her mother achieved eternal life with God.”
Milovic shared her story with the young people attending the latest diocesan Youth Mass and Holy Hour themed on eternal life in St. Cecilia Church here Nov. 12.
The Mass, which celebrated the feast of St. Josephat, bishop and martyr, was celebrated by Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney with several priests from around the Diocese including Father Zig Peplowski, pastor of St. Cecilia Parish, and Father Paul Manning, diocesan vicar for evangelization and executive director for St. Paul Inside the Walls in Madison, as concelebrants.
The youth events each month begin with Mass followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament with music. The Sacrament of Reconciliation is held at each of the events. At this month’s event, the Bishop also heard the confessions of young people.
Milovic and high school freshman Leo Servidio were the two young people who gave witness talks this month.
At the start of the Mass, the Bishop said, “In this month of November each year, we begin with All Saints’ Day and then celebrate All Souls’ Day. Throughout this month, we pray in a special way for all our loved ones who have gone before us in faith. Tonight, we will reflect on that promise Jesus gives us of everlasting life in heaven.”
In his homily, the Bishop asked the young people, “Do you love Jesus enough that you would be willing to make sacrifices for him? Do you love him enough that you would get people who are yelling at each other to try to listen to each other? Do you love Jesus enough to take some time in prayer every day and ask Jesus, ‘How do you want me to be a leader?’ How are you asking me to be a good example?”
The Bishop said, “Jesus suffered and died on the cross and rose from the dead to tell us that all of our loved ones who have died as we pray for them can have the fullness of everlasting life in heaven. If you have experienced losing someone you loved this last year and a half during COVID, we know so many people that have passed away tragically. What we celebrate at every Mass is that he suffered and died on the cross and rose from the dead to give us the promise of everlasting life in heaven. To teach us that love, true love is stronger than death.”
The youth event was coordinated by the Diocesan Office for Evangelization and has been held eight times since the month of January in different churches around the Diocese.
Following the Mass, the young people shared their witness talks. Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament followed.
Servidio said in his talk, while many may be scared or sad about death, “We should have comfort knowing there is eternal life (after death).”