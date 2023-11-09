Youngest U.S. bishop speaks at diocesan youth conference

Bishop Joseph Espaillat, an auxiliary bishop of the New York Archdiocese, was the keynote speaker of Embark, this year’s youth conference of the Paterson Diocese, on Nov. 5. It was held at St. Elizabeth University in the Convent Station neighborhood of Morris Township. Youths from grades eight through 12 attended. The event included Mass with Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney, music, talks, and a service project. The theme of the conference was “As the Father has sent me, so I send you” (Jn 20:21). It was sponsored by the Diocesan Office of Youth Ministry with support from St. Elizabeth’s.