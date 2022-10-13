Youth participate in Antioch Retreat

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP Teens participated in an Antioch Retreat at St. Luke’s Roman Catholic Church here Sept. 30. The youth ministries of Saint Luke’s and St. Lawrence the Martyr parishes in Chester co-hosted the event. Bishop Kevin J. Sweeney celebrated an opening Mass with the leadership team. He said he was very happy to be part of an Antioch Retreat for the first time as bishop. “I have been praying for all the participants on the weekend, and I hope the experience was a blessing for all involved,” Bishop Sweeney said. He also shared with retreat leaders some songs he would use for reflections on youth retreats. These include “I’ll Be Missing You” by Puff Daddy and Faith Evans, “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, “God Must Have Spent a Little More Time on You” by ’N Sync, and “Where is the Love?” by Black Eyed Peas.